Patriots 14th at district golf
Patriots 14th at district golf

  Updated
Clarkson/Leigh Patriots

Clarkson/Leigh boys golf had just one member card a round below 100 and missed out on the state meet when the Patriots competed at the district meet in Oakland.

Mason Whitmore led the Patriots with a round of 98, good enough for 41st place. The top 10 plus ties make the state tournament. The top three teams earn a trip to state as well.

Whitmore was 18 shots back of making it into the top 10. Clarkson/Leigh was 87 shots back of Aquinas in third place.

Other Clarkson/Leigh scores included Mic Sayers shooting 100, Jackson Mullenhoff carding a 105, Jase Indra putting together a 115 and Ryan Brichacek scoring 117.

Brady Smith of Fremont Bergan won the title on a score of 2-under 70. Oakland-Craig won the team title with a 327, Columbus Scotus was two shots back and Aquinas was two shots behind Scotus.

Reach the Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

