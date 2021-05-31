Patriots 14th at district golf

Clarkson/Leigh boys golf had just one member card a round below 100 and missed out on the state meet when the Patriots competed at the district meet in Oakland.

Mason Whitmore led the Patriots with a round of 98, good enough for 41st place. The top 10 plus ties make the state tournament. The top three teams earn a trip to state as well.

Whitmore was 18 shots back of making it into the top 10. Clarkson/Leigh was 87 shots back of Aquinas in third place.

Other Clarkson/Leigh scores included Mic Sayers shooting 100, Jackson Mullenhoff carding a 105, Jase Indra putting together a 115 and Ryan Brichacek scoring 117.

Brady Smith of Fremont Bergan won the title on a score of 2-under 70. Oakland-Craig won the team title with a 327, Columbus Scotus was two shots back and Aquinas was two shots behind Scotus.

Reach the Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.