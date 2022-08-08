Patriots aim to win big games and advance deep into playoffs

Clarkson/Leigh football, after graduating just seven players last year, hopes this is the year they go on a deep run into the playoffs with a large group of seniors and juniors making up the 2022 roster.

The Patriots, who went 5-3 last season, are preparing for a new schedule that saw their rivalry game with Howells-Dodge end. The only opponents they faced over the last two years -- who they'll continue to play-- is Cross County and Madison

"It's definitely different. Playing some different teams. It's kind of unique. There's some traditional teams that we're not playing, but for that it's a great opportunity" Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We're excited about it and it's always fun to play new teams and do different things, so hopefully we can do something with it."

Patriots tight end and safety Mason Whitmore said he's liked the way the players have come and are already stepping up. In his senior season, halfback and linebacker Drew Beeson said he's ready to give it all he has and have fun.

"I've loved playing football the past four years and I really like the experience we got with all the seniors that we have this year and juniors," Beeson said. "Lots of guys that I can see stepping up already this week."

Clarkson/Leigh qualified for the playoffs for the 10th straight season last year as a co-op school. However, for the second straight season, Cross County eliminated the Patriots in the first round of the playoffs.

For five of the last six seasons, the Patriots have failed to advance beyond the first round of the playoffs.

"We just got to take care of some business. We've played some tough teams the last couple years and just had some heartbreaking losses in there, so this year we just got to take care of business and kind of execute a little bit better," Clarkson said. "If we do some things well, I think we can get on a pretty good run. I think we have the talent to make our presence known. First of all, we got to take care of the regular season and I guess it starts here in a couple weeks."

Whitmore said his goal for this season is to win the big games that's eluded this team.

"Last year, we came very close in all of our games and I feel like we need to just take that one step more," Whitmore said.

Clarkson/Leigh opens the season facing two playoff teams in Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Pender. After that, they don't face another team who made the playoffs until Oct. 7 against Cross County.

"I'm sure most guys were disappointed in how our regular season ended last year going 5-3 in the regular season," Beeson said. "I hope we can improve that a little bit more and I feel like there's a lot of 50/50 games that we can go out and win."

The Patriots return most of their defense with Beeson and Whitmore leading the unit. Beeson led the team last season with 80 tackles and Whitmore, as the team's starting safety, intercepted two passes along with 33 tackles.

On the defensive line, Clarkson/Leigh graduated Carter Hanel, Cooper Vance and Mitch Beeson. The trio combined for all of the team's six sacks along with 118 combined tackles.

"We got to get the guys up front. If they kind of take care of business, we feel really good about our linebacker spots here with Drew (Beeson) and (Dylan) Higby. We have some experience in the defensive backfield with Mason (Whitmore) and Kyle Kasik and (Dalton) Zulkoski back there," Clarkson said. "We feel we're pretty deep. We've got a lot of guys that can play, so hopefully we have some good rotations and we can stay sound and fresh on defense."

Beeson said he believes there's better depth this season than what they've had in the past.

"I'll say we're probably looking forward to all the guys coming together because it does feel like we've gotten a lot closer over the past year with all the guys stepping up and all the coming juniors," Beeson said. "I really do like the linebackers and the defensive backs and the depth we have."

Offensively, the Patriots returns its top two tailbacks in Kyle Kasik and Dylan Higby. They rushed for 553 and 474 yards, respectively, for a combined 14 touchdowns. Clarkson said Beeson will get running touches this season moving off the offensive line.

"I think we kind of have a three-headed monster. I think all them individually can probably be a 1,000-yard rusher or more," Clarkson said. "Hopefully a couple of then make it that way we hope. It's definitely a luxury. Those guys are good players and we're real excited to have that backfield for sure."

According to Clarkson, junior Ryan Brichacek is the leader to replace graduate Eli Hays as the starting quarterback. Brichacek started a couple games last year while Hays was injured and threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Hays led the team with 754 yards and 11 touchdowns while Brichacek posted just 57 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

"He (Brichacek) looked pretty good at our summer camps. He'll handle the offense a little bit better," Clarkson said. "I think that last year starting kind of gave him a leg up. He's developing a lot of confidence in the role."

Whitmore will fill Hanel's role as the starting tight end. Hanel led the team with 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Whitmore is the team's leading returning pass catcher as he caught three passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's been a very productive player for us there. He did move into the tight end position last year and we think he can be a big playmaker for us," Clarkson said. "We don't throw the ball a ton, but when we do, he should get plenty of opportunities to take that over."

Clarkson said obviously the team wants to advance and go on a deep playoff run, but he's focused more on the journey it'll take to accomplish that goal.

"Each week, each game is its own little season for us. I just enjoy being around these guys and the work they put in, so I just want to see them have success and have fun," he said. "Of course we want to win and all the good stuff, but it'll be nice to advance in the playoffs and have a nice little run because these guys are capable, but right now we just got to focus on us."