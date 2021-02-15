 Skip to main content
Patriots back at state wrestling
Clarkson/Leigh Patriots

Clarkson/Leigh wrestling went 1-4 qualifying wrestlers to the state tournament on Saturday in Weeping Water. Each of the four that lose were eliminated in the heartbreak round.

Yet, while there was more disappointment than joy, the Patriots are back at state following a year without a qualifier in 2020. Three of the four that lost are underclassmen, and all five in action will be back next year. It seems the future is bright.

It is brightest for freshman Dylan Higby. Higby went 2-2 with two major decision wins and earned a fourth place medal. He'll wrestle in Omaha starting Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.

Junior Bryce Jurgensen went 1-2, freshman Isaac Baumert followed the same path, sophomore Jackson Koehn sandwiched a win in between two losses and freshman Andrew Rivera went 0-2.

Higby improved his record to 40-12 and will face No. 2 Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale in the first round.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

