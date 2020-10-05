 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patriots break losing skid in dramatic fassion
View Comments

Patriots break losing skid in dramatic fassion

{{featured_button_text}}
Clarkson/Leigh Patriots

Clarkson/Leigh entered Friday night's road game against Madison on a two-game losing skid and hungry for a win. 

That hunger led the Patriots (3-3) to a blowout win over the Dragons (0-6) that started with a 64-0 first half and ended in a 72-22 win. 

Five different patriots rushed for touchdowns including Carter Hanel and Eli Hays who each rushed for two. 

"The guys were pretty hungry," head coach Jim Clarkson said. "They felt like we let one get away last week and wanted to come and play a complete game." 

Clarkson/Leigh also forced four turnovers including three interceptions, one of which was returned for a score.

"They were a couple good defensive plays," Clarkson said. "Mason Whitmore made an outstanding break on the ball for one. The defensive line forced a bad throw on another that Eli Hays got, and our young Freshmen Dylan Higby made a nice play on the ball." 

Hays scored the first two touchdowns on the game on runs of 5 and 12 yards, Hanel made the score 24-0 on an 11-yard rush and Whitmore extended the lead to 30-0 on a 25-yard interception return before the end of the first quarter. 

Hanel started the second quarter scoring on a 5-yard run, quarterback Lance Paprocki connected with Hays on a 12-yard completion for a score, Hays returned a run 50 yards for another touchdown, Paprocki rushed from 2 yards out and Trevor Zulkoski extended the lead to 64-0 before halftime on a 2-yard run. 

Higby scored the last touchdown for the Patriots on a 65-yard run in the third. 

Clarkson/Leigh is in action next on Friday at home against Wisner-Pilger (0-4). 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doug's Dugout: Change of Plans
Sports

Doug's Dugout: Change of Plans

For those of you who were expecting to read a wrap up of the Schuyler football game at North Bend last Friday night, well, you are not seeing …

Warrior girls 12th at Wayne
Sports

Warrior girls 12th at Wayne

  • Updated

The Schuyler Central High School girls golf team competed in the Wayne Invitational last Thursday. The Warriors finished in 12th place out of …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Schuyler Football prepares for Week 0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News