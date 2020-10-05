Patriots break losing skid in dramatic fassion

Clarkson/Leigh entered Friday night's road game against Madison on a two-game losing skid and hungry for a win.
That hunger led the Patriots (3-3) to a blowout win over the Dragons (0-6) that started with a 64-0 first half and ended in a 72-22 win.
Five different patriots rushed for touchdowns including Carter Hanel and Eli Hays who each rushed for two.
"The guys were pretty hungry," head coach Jim Clarkson said. "They felt like we let one get away last week and wanted to come and play a complete game."
Clarkson/Leigh also forced four turnovers including three interceptions, one of which was returned for a score.
"They were a couple good defensive plays," Clarkson said. "Mason Whitmore made an outstanding break on the ball for one. The defensive line forced a bad throw on another that Eli Hays got, and our young Freshmen Dylan Higby made a nice play on the ball."
Hays scored the first two touchdowns on the game on runs of 5 and 12 yards, Hanel made the score 24-0 on an 11-yard rush and Whitmore extended the lead to 30-0 on a 25-yard interception return before the end of the first quarter.
Hanel started the second quarter scoring on a 5-yard run, quarterback Lance Paprocki connected with Hays on a 12-yard completion for a score, Hays returned a run 50 yards for another touchdown, Paprocki rushed from 2 yards out and Trevor Zulkoski extended the lead to 64-0 before halftime on a 2-yard run.
Higby scored the last touchdown for the Patriots on a 65-yard run in the third.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next on Friday at home against Wisner-Pilger (0-4).
