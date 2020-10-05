Patriots break losing skid in dramatic fassion

Clarkson/Leigh entered Friday night's road game against Madison on a two-game losing skid and hungry for a win.

That hunger led the Patriots (3-3) to a blowout win over the Dragons (0-6) that started with a 64-0 first half and ended in a 72-22 win.

Five different patriots rushed for touchdowns including Carter Hanel and Eli Hays who each rushed for two.

"The guys were pretty hungry," head coach Jim Clarkson said. "They felt like we let one get away last week and wanted to come and play a complete game."

Clarkson/Leigh also forced four turnovers including three interceptions, one of which was returned for a score.

"They were a couple good defensive plays," Clarkson said. "Mason Whitmore made an outstanding break on the ball for one. The defensive line forced a bad throw on another that Eli Hays got, and our young Freshmen Dylan Higby made a nice play on the ball."