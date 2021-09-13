Patriots dominate East Butler for second straight win

Clarkson/Leigh football entered its game against East Butler with some uncertainty following injuries suffered in its week two win against Elmwood-Murdock.

Ryan Brichacek made his first start at starting quarterback after Eli Hays was injured the week before against the Knights. Even with the change at signal caller, the Patriots' offense didn't skip a beat as they defeated the Tigers 70-22.

"A good team win," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We came out a little sluggish, but we were able to execute with a new quarterback so we were happy with that."

Brichaeck scored a 2-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first. He threw his only touchdown of the game in the second with a 49-yard pass to Mason Whitmore to put the Patriots up 34-8. It was Whitmore's second receiving touchdown in as many games.

The sophomore quarterback finished 5 for 8 with 88 yards and one touchdown.

"We thought he did a nice job," Clarkson said. "He threw the ball pretty well and was in control of game situations."