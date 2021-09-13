Patriots dominate East Butler for second straight win

Clarkson/Leigh football entered its game against East Butler with some uncertainty following injuries suffered in its week two win against Elmwood-Murdock.
Ryan Brichacek made his first start at starting quarterback after Eli Hays was injured the week before against the Knights. Even with the change at signal caller, the Patriots' offense didn't skip a beat as they defeated the Tigers 70-22.
"A good team win," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We came out a little sluggish, but we were able to execute with a new quarterback so we were happy with that."
Brichaeck scored a 2-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first. He threw his only touchdown of the game in the second with a 49-yard pass to Mason Whitmore to put the Patriots up 34-8. It was Whitmore's second receiving touchdown in as many games.
The sophomore quarterback finished 5 for 8 with 88 yards and one touchdown.
"We thought he did a nice job," Clarkson said. "He threw the ball pretty well and was in control of game situations."
As it did on the week before, Clarkson/Leigh relied on the running game against the Tigers. After he ran for 210 yards against the Knights, Dylan Higby rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries facing East Butler. The tailback's longest run of the night was a 42-yard touchdown to make it 40-8. Higby also had a 70-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Clarkson/Leigh rushed for 227 yards as four halfbacks scored a touchdown. Carter Hanel scored one in each of the first three quarters. Joey Steffensmeier and Garrett Stodola each reached the end zone in the fourth.
Clarkson said the offense was able to hit some big passing plays, but it was the power run that allowed the Patriots to dictate the game.
Defensively, the Patriots limited East Butler to 117 yards on offense and 3 for 13 on third down.
Whitmore forced two turnovers for Clarkson/Leigh with a fumble and a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third. Hanel recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Clarkson said the team committed too many penalties, 10 for 77 yards, but he felt the takeaways allowed the Patriots to take control of the game.
Clarkson/Leigh is now 2-1 and will face No. 6 Stanton on Friday. The Mustangs are 3-0 and coming off an 81-50 win against Wakefield.
"Stanton is very physical and will come right us," Clarkson said. "We will need to be able to match their physicality. If we can somehow slow down their power run game, I think we can give ourselves a chance."
Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.