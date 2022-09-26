Patriots extend win streak to six games, Jaguars win 14th straight

Class C-2 No. 8 Clarkson/Leigh and Class D-2 No. 2 Howells-Dodge each recorded perfect scorecards last week.

The Patriots went 4-0 winning all nine sets they played. They swept Twin River on Sept. 20. In the Hampton Tournament on Saturday, the Patriots defeated Deshler, Mead and Hampton to extend their winning streak to six matches.

Clarkson/Leigh defeated Deshler 25-12 and 25-9. In a 25-17 and 25-11 win over Hampton, Chloe Hanel recorded nine kills and served five aces in the victory. Izzy Hollatz set up 13 kills.

Hanel, Hollatz and Korbee Wendt stuffed two shots apiece. Brynn Settje led the team with six digs as Cadence Indra and Hanel dug four balls each.

In a 25-16 and 25-15 win over Mead, Clarkson/Leigh overpowered the Raiders with 27 kills compared to Mead's 10. Hanel recorded a dozen kills and Brynn Settje posted five as Hollatz tallied 22 assists.

Wendt and Gracie Eisenmann blocked two shots apiece. Hanel and Hollatz dug 11 and 10 balls, respectively.

On Sept. 20, Clarkson/Leigh controlled the match against Twin River winning 25-8, 25-11, 25-11. Hanel comprised of 18 of the team's 35 kills.

The Patriots served a dozen aces. Indra and Hollatz ended the night with three aces each. Hollatz tallied 23 assists and Hanel posted 10 digs.

Clarkson/Leigh was 12-4 entering Tuesday's match against No. 3 Fremont Bergan. It'll host Schuyler on Thursday before staging its home tournament on Saturday in Clarkson.

Howells-Dodge won all three of its matches to extend its winning streak to 14 games. The Jaguars defeated Norfolk Lutheran on Sept. 20 and swept both Cedar Bluffs and Pender in a triangular on Thursday.

The Jaguars defeated Pender for the second time this season winning 25-22 and 25-20. Grace Baumert spiked eight kills and Natalie Pieper produced six kills. Blair Fiala tallied 14 assists.

Pieper served a third of the team's 12 aces. Carly Bayer recorded three aces and Jade Bayer had a pair.

Howells-Dodge blocked 10 shots. Carly stuffed three and Kara Cerveny and Pieper recorded two blocks. Jade and Pieper dug 11 and 10 balls, respectively.

In a 25-9 and 25-9 win over Cedar Bluffs, the Jaguars recorded 18 kills and served eight aces. Pieper ended the match with three kills and six aces. Carly spiked five kills and served one ace. Fiala recorded 18 assists.

Defensively, Taylor Steffensmeier and Pieper dug four balls each. Jade, Fiala and Baumert ended the match with three digs each.

On Sept. 20, the Jaguars defeated Norfolk Lutheran in four sets 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19. Grace Baumer spearheaded the attack with 29 kills. Pieper finished with a dozen kills as Fiala assisted 46 kills.

It was another block party for Howells-Dodge, denying 11 Eagle shots. Carly blocked four to lead the team. Fiala, Baumert and Ava Noyd ended with two stuffs each.

The Jags dug 97 balls in the victory. Jade tallied the most with 28 digs. Pieper contributed with 21 and Baumert finished with 19.

Howells-Dodge was 14-1 entering Tuesday's triangular against Madison and Lyons-Decatur Northeast. It'll compete in Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh Invite.