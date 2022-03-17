Patriots fall short of goals as seniors led program transformation

Despite the graduations of key contributors, goals for Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball remained at the top. After reaching three straight district finals and qualifying for state in 2020, the Patriots hoped for a return to Lincoln.

A tough subdistrict prevented the Patriots from returning to star city. Clarkson/Leigh completed the season with an 18-7 record and fell shot in the wildcard standings after a loss to Wisner-Pilger.

A year ago, another subdistrict final loss had Clarkson/Leigh waiting and hoping. A 20-2 season was enough to pick up one of the final four wildcard spots into the district final. The Patriots weren't as fortunate this time around.

"I thought the kids did a really good job. Coming in, we knew we were going to have to figure some things out early on in the year," Patriots head coach Matt Murren said. "I thought we were playing our best basketball of the season, which is obviously the main goal. We improved as the year went along. Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short."

Clarkson/Leigh started the season 4-3 while roles were still being established. Once the Patriots began finding a rhythm, they won five in a row. After a two-game losing streak, the end of the regular season included wins in nine of the final 10. The only loss was to Class C-1 state champion North Bend.

"One thing we knew coming in, we had to figure out, was roles on the team - kind of who is going to be in what position and just kind of mixing and matching as the year went along," Murren said. "We grew. We learned some things as the year went along. End of the game situations, we improved upon those. We lost some close games. We were able to win some close games later in the year."

All of Clarkson/Leigh's seven losses were in games decided by five points or less. Three of those defeats came against state qualifiers in the Tigers, Class D-1 state champ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Class D-2 state runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis.

While the close losses were frustrating, Murren said it also proved the Patriots should be considered one of the best teams in the state.

"It didn't matter if they were No. 1 in the state or where they were. We were in the game, just unfortunately we weren't able to close out games or weren't able to get the wins in some of those close games," he said. "It was tough, but the kids kept working and grinding. We got better and we were able to win some of those late in the year."

Chloe Hanel and Kennedy Settje led the Patriots in all statistical categories. Hanel averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Settje scored 13.9 points and averaged 5.9 rebounds. Murren said the duo was as good of a 1-2 punch anywhere in the state.

"They can score the basketball. Chloe can really attack the lane and really score in and around the hoop. Her perimeter game got much better as the year went along," Murren said. "Kennedy (Settje), she's a great shooter. One of the best shooters we ever had in our program, put in a lot of time. Those two made it very hard on other teams to defend us."

Settje and the other seniors, Makenna Held, Faith Indra and Bailie Graybill, led the Patriots through a program transformation. Before the senior stepped onto the court, Clarkson/Leigh had gone 51-88 since the co-op began in 2012-13. Its best season was 14-10 in 2018-19.

In the seniors' four-year career, Clarkson/Leigh had three-straight 20-win seasons and went 79-19.

"We were the team that was trying to figure it out four or five years ago and then we were able to figure some things out. Now, it's kind of become a belief culture," Murren said. "Kids understands, kids know, kids believe in it. That can win basketball games. It helps when you have kids that can really do some good things. Kids have buy-in, parents have buy-in. It's very important, and that's what we have right now."

Hanel will be the Patriots' leader next season as she enters her junior season. After the departure of the seniors, Murren said players around her are going to have to step up in order to prevent defenses from keying in solely on Hanel. Despite the personnel losses, he doesn't see the expectations changing for next season.

"We're going to lose four seniors, lose three starters, but we've got some kids who are going to be able to step up in roles," Murren said. "We have some kids who are going to do some good things for us, so it'll be fun trying to figure out the puzzle pieces that fit. I look for us to be competitive once again and be in the same spot where the goal is to get to a district final."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.