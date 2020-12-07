Patriots go 1-1 in first week

Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball started the season with a 61-22 loss at D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family but bounced back on Saturday and defeated Madison 42-34.

Junior Eli Hays led Clarkson/Leigh (1-1) in scoring against HLHF (2-0) with eight points and junior Carter Hanel hauled in 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs took a 15-9 lead in the first quarter before stretching the deficit to 40-10 in the second quarter. HLHF outscored Clarkson/Leigh 21-12 in the second half.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished with three players over 10 points, including junior Ethan Keller who led all players with 18.

"HLHFs size definitely bothered us," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "I was pleased with how we handled the ball and broke their press, but they blocked and altered a lot of our shots.

"Our defensive energy brought us back against Madison. We forced over 20 turnovers and made some huge plays down the stretch. I was very proud of the heart and effort shown by our guys."

Hanel took over in the game against Madison (0-2), scoring 13 points and hauling in 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Hays scored 10 points.