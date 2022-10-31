Patriots, Jags clinch third straight state berth, Schuyler falls to South Sioux City

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge punched their straight ticket to Lincoln Saturday, qualifying for the NSAA State Volleyball Championships.

The Patriots went on the road and defeated the eight-seed Centura in straight sets to capture the district title. Howells-Dodge hosted Lawrence-Nelson in the Class D2-1 district final and won in straight sets.

Both teams will compete at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday. Howells-Dodge is the No. 1 seed in D-2 and will face No. 8 Stuart at 9 a.m. Clarkson/Leigh is the No. 7 seed in C-2 will play Thursday evening at 5 p.m. against No. 2 Fremont Bergan in a rematch from a meeting earlier this year.

Clarkson/Leigh def. Centura 27-25, 25-19, 25-16: Chloe Hanel put the Patriots on her back, recording 22 kills and five blocks in the win over the Centurions. Izzy Hollatz produced 31 assists.

"It was a tough atmosphere to play in. It was loud. It was very energetic and I think that's pretty much the loudest atmosphere we've played in all season. They came out ready to play," Patriots head coach Becky Schneider said. "We weren't expecting what they threw at us, so we were caught off guard but the girls handled the pressure. We made some adjustments and we were able to finish. They just played incredible and held their composure."

The Patriots overcame growing pains with a young squad as Korbee Wendt is the lone senior on the team. Since losing to Howells-Dodge in three sets on Oct. 1 in the final of the Clarkson/Leigh Invite, they've won 11 straight matches.

During its winning streak, Clarkson/Leigh defeated five wins over division one teams in D-2 state qualifier Humphrey Saint Francis, C-1 state qualifier North Bend, C-2 state qualifier Oakland-Craig twice and Centura.

Schneider said winning the East Husker Conference Tournament is when she saw the flip switch with the team.

"The vibe is different. It's huge we have the momentum we do. At the beginning of the season, we lost the five-set match and it shouldn't have even gone five sets," Schneider said. "Again, we learned from that and taking Oakland-Craig in two games back-to-back taking them in five sets was again huge. We know we could finish those five-set matches. It just comes down to the mental part of the game that our girls have and figured it out."

Clarkson/Leigh's state opponent, Fremont Bergan, returns to Lincoln after winning the D-1 state runner-up trophy. The Knights posted a 31-4 record and traveled to Clarkson on Sept. 27.

After winning the first set 25-22, the Patriots lost the next three 21-25, 18-25, 15-25.

"We were a completely different team when we played them the first time. We were still trying to figure some things out and we didn't have the mentality part we have now. We played with them," Schneider said. "We took the first set from them the first time we played them. We hung with them the second set and then they broke us and we couldn't find a way out. Now, I'll think it'll be a great matchup because we've adjusted and we've worked on our mentality part."

In that match, Paige Frickenstein spiked a game-high 19 kills for Bergan. Kaitlyn Mlnarik produced 14 kills and four blocks. Hanel led Clarkson/Leigh with 18 kills and 12 digs as Wendt ended with a dozen kills. Ava Kasik served five aces.

"The one thing we'll obviously work on is defense. We've got to be able to stop Frickenstein on the outside," Schneider said. "She's their go-to and if we can slow her down, we can definitely compete. That's our goal going into this week."

Howells-Dodge def. Lawrence-Nelson 25-18, 25-16, 25-23: The Jaguars clinched their third straight district title with a straight-set win over Lawence-Nelson.

Howells-Dodge posted 17 more kills than the Raiders. Grace Baumert recorded 19 kills to lead all players. Carly Bayer was second with 10 kills and Natalie Pieper finished with nine kills along with three aces.

Baumert stuffed four shots at the net with Taylor Steffensmeier and Bayer producing three blocks each. Jade Bayer tallied 19 digs and Pieper and Baumert ended with 10 each. Fiala assisted 37 kills and dug nine balls.

"They were very scrappy. They sent a lot of things over. We didn't really know what they were going to do. It was kind of hard to sit there and run a game plan that we had compared to they were doing nothing that what we planned," Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said. "They came to compete. They had nothing to lose, so they were kind of throwing some things at us that we were getting. It was a chaotic win, but they played hard. They played defense. A lot of things that went well for us."

Howells-Dodge entered the postseason on a three-match losing streak with two losses to C-1 No. 1 North Bend and one against C-2 No. 4 Oakland-Craig.

The Jaguars used the six days to regain their confidence. Janke said the coaches surprised the team with a field trip to Goodwill, where they had to buy an outfit for somebody on the team. Janke said that field trip took some of the pressure off of them.

"I think it's just a good feeling to get back in our groove a little bit. When you go off of how ever long our streak we had, taking a couple losses that takes away your confidence a little bit," Janke said. "Going in to win the last couple, I think that helps to get back in a groove again and get back to where we need to be. I think they're happy and realize they're not losing their abilities to actually be able to compete. You just got a little bit of a struggle. We'll pick it back up and now we're ready to roll."

Howells-Dodge joined Overton as the only two schools to have qualified for the state tournament since 2020 in three different classes. Both competed in Class C-2 in 2020, D-1 in 2021 where Howells-Dodge won the state title and now D-2 this year.

"I think it just shows that we can compete at many different levels. We pushed our girls the same way. We always do. We have high expectations," Janke said. "We expect a lot of different things from them to compete at that level. I think it helps just knowing that their mindset is we can play anybody right now and still push the same as we always do."

Stuart is Thursday's opponent. The Broncos posted a record of 22-10, sweeping Wallace 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 in the district final. In that match, they recorded 44 kills.

"I think they're ready to play. Anything can happen. We just have to be ready to go whatever they give us," Janke said. "They have a couple good hitters, but my girls feel more comfortable not knowing as much about them until they see them for themselves playing. I'm going to give them that benefit of the doubt and hopefully we can come and play."

The Jaguars' goal is to leave Lincoln with gold medals around their neck for the second straight year.

"They now know what it feels like to win a state championship. They want that. They know what they have to do," Janke said. "I think the pressure of that is kind of weighing on them just a little bit. They want to be back-to-back, but they have to have fun doing it."

South Sioux City def. Schuyler 25-27, 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10: For the second straight year, the Warriors and South Sioux City played a five-set match in the subdistrict semifinals.

Last year, it was Schuyler who emerged victorious in the fifth set. On Oct. 25, the Cardinals avenged that defeat with a five-set win.

South Sioux City finished the match with 54 kills and 119 digs. Schuyler ended the match with 33 kills and 87 digs.

Natalie Yrkoski led the Warriors with 15 kills, 14 digs and five blocks. Aylin Portillo recorded six kills and Alyza Arroyo served four aces to go with 14 assists. Litzy Avila tallied 10 assists.

Piper Lefdal dug 22 balls, the most on Schuyler. Jenny Valora and Portillo produced 13 and 11 digs, respectively.

Schuyler finished the season 7-21. The Warriors graduate six seniors in Lefdal, Avila, Valora, Yrkoski, Eliza Bailey, Erika Quezada and Shirley Trejo.