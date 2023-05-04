Chloe Hanel and Brynn Settje led the charge for the Clarkson/Leigh girls in Saturday's East Husker Conference Meet.

Both Settje and Hanel took home three golds for the Patriots. As a team, Clarkson/Leigh finished with 98 team points to take second.

The Howells-Dodge girls took seventh out of 15 teams with 29 points. Oakland-Craig took the top spot with 116 team points.

For Settje and Hanel, the two earned gold together along with Tanyn Larson and Korbee Wendt in the 400-meter relay. The relay team finished the race in 51.88 seconds to secure first.

Settje also secured gold in the long jump with a leap of 16-04.75. Her final gold came in the triple jump with a mark of 34-00.

Hanel's golds came in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump. In the 100 hurdles, Hanel finished with a time of 15.63 to take first and in the high jump she finished with a leap of 5-02.

Hanel also secured second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.08.

The Jaguar girls managed to claim one top-three finish with Blair Fiala taking third in the triple jump. Fiala finished the event with a mark of 33-01.25.

For the Patriot and Jaguar boys, Howells-Dodge claimed fourth as a team with 71 points and Clarkson/Leigh took 12th with 19 points.

The Oakland-Craig boys claimed first with 99 points.

Lance Brester led the Jaguars by claiming two golds on the day. Brester took first in both hurdle races.

In the 110 hurdles, Brester finished with a time of 15.68 seconds and in the 300 hurdles he completed the race in 43.11 seconds.

Brester would also add silver in the high jump with a mark of 6-02. Aandy Dominguez claimed third in the event with a leap of 5-10.

Gage Stutzman took silver in the 3200 for Howells-Dodge finishing the race at 10:49.09.

The Patriot boys had zero top-three finishes on the day.

"Our boys competed hard, but unfortunately, we had a combination of misfortune and injuries throughout the day," Clarkson/Leigh boys coach Lee Schneider said. "Our bright spot on the day was our Long Jumpers Trey Steffeinsmier, Joey Steffeinsmier and Drew Beeson all placed."

In the long jump, Beeson finished in fourth place with a mark of J19-10.50, Trey took fifth at 19-03.75 and Joey claimed sixth with a mark of 19-00.50.

Trey also claimed sixth place in the triple jump with a mark of 39-05.50.

Both teams also took part in the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Invite on Wednesday (after print deadline).

Howells-Dodge at Lakeview Invite

The Jaguars were also in action on April 25, for the Lakeview Invite.

The Howells-Dodge boys claimed fourth as a team with 58 points. Scotus Central Catholic took first with 105 points.

Brester also led the Jaguars in the Lakeview meet by claiming gold in the high jump. Brester recorded a mark of 6-04.

Brester also took silver in both hurdle races. In the 110, he finished with a time of 15.73 seconds and in the 300, he finished at 43.51 seconds.

The Jaguars also took first in the 3200 and shot put.

Gage Stutzman claimed the top spot in the 3200 with a time of 10:57.07 and Jestin Bayer took first in the shot put with a toss of 49-02.

The final top-three finish went to the 101 relay team. The team took second in 51.64 seconds.

For the Howells-Dodge girls, Fiala had the best finish on the day taking third in the long jump with a mark of 14-08.

Amy Praest was close to a few top-three finishes as she took fourth in both the 100 with a time of 13.66 and the 100-meter hurdles in 17.89.

The Jaguars finished with 28 points to take sixth as a team. Taking first was the Lakeview girls with 130 points.