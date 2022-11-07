Patriots, Jaguars cruise into state semifinals

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge earned blowout wins in Friday's state quarterfinals to advance to the state semifinals.

The Patriots continued their historic run through the Class D-1 state playoffs, defeating Weeping Water 46-18. For the first time as a co-op school, Clarkson/Leigh advanced to the semifinals.

Howells-Dodge faced a familiar opponent in Dundy County Stratton. The Jaguars defeated the Tigers last year in the state quarterfinals. On Friday, they won 58-8 to return to the state semifinals.

Both semifinal games start at 7 p.m. Friday. Clarkson/Leigh, the lowest seed remaining in the D-1 field, will face No. 3 Stanton on the road. The Jaguars will host their fourth straight playoff game against No. 12 Central Valley.

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh 46, No. 15 Weeping Water 18: The Patriots, who lead 16-12 at halftime, dominated the second half 30-6 to break open the game.

Clarkson/Leigh senior Kyle Kasik rushed for 204 yards and five touchdowns. Drew Beeson also scored a rushing touchdown as the team recorded 284 rushing yards on 50 carries.

"Our run game was on point," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Our O-line did a great job of firing off the ball and maintaining blocks while Kyle (Kasik) did what Kyle does and put the team on his back and made some fantastic runs even when things broke down a little bit."

Kasik led the team in tackling with eight. Dylan Higby finished the game with seven and two tackles for loss. Beeson posted five tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and blocked a kick on special teams. Clarkson said he was happy with the defense's performance.

"That was a well-designed and tricky offense to prepare for and I thought Drew Beeson did a great job of getting us lined up and recognizing formations," Clarkson said. "The players were also responsible for a great halftime adjustment that held them to six second-half points."

Stanton is the opponent standing in Clarkson/Leigh's way of heading to Lincoln. It's coming off a 52-24 road win at Nebraska Christian in the quarterfinals.

The Mustangs defeated the Patriots in each of the last two seasons, including a 22-8 victory in Leigh last year.

"Stanton is a unique animal. Coach (David) Stoddard runs a unique offense and has some tough wrinkles that make them hard to prepare for," Clarkson said. "We have had some tough battles the last couple years, but they have had our number. They have some very talented young players that run really well. It will be a great challenge."

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 58, No. 8 Dundy County Stratton 8: Jestin Bayer's all-around performance led Howells-Dodge to a dominant win over the Tigers.

The senior scored four touchdowns, three on the ground and one receiving. Bayer carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and caught two passes for 28 yards. Defensively, he tackled a team-high nine Tigers.

Lance Brester finished the night as the game's top rusher with 154 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. He also recorded five tackles and intercepted two passes on defense.

Lane Belina, Brittin Sindelar and Kellen Fiala reached the end zone for rushing scores.

Aandy Dominguez recorded eight tackles and one sack. Colton Klosen ended the game with seven tackles. Melvin Delgado recovered a fumble.

"I was impressed with how our boys stuck to the plan we had coming in on both sides of the ball. I thought we executed as good as we have all season," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "I thought from the first play our boys played more physical than DCS and that helped us take control of the game."

Howells-Dodge aims its second straight trip to Memorial Stadium on Friday as it hosts Central Valley. The Cougars upset No. 4 BDS in the quarterfinals with a 42-20 win for their second upset win in a row. They also defeated No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford in the second round.

"Central Valley is another team that runs an offense that will stress our defense and force us to be very sound in our assignments," Speirs said. "On defense, they show multiple fronts with multiple stunts, so us being patient on offense and hopefully catching them in the wrong blitz will be huge for us to have success.

"Overall, Central Valley is playing really good football right now and has a dynamic offense with a dynamic running back, so we will have our hands full. It is, after all, the semifinals so you know the team you are playing is quality."