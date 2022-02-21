Patriots, Jaguars end regular season with road wins

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge boys basketball ended the regular season with road wins. The Patriots dominated David City 76-34 to improve to 17-5. The second-ranked Jaguars won a ranked matchup, securing a 60-52 win over No. 10 Lutheran High Northeast. They concluded the season 20-3.

Clarkson/Leigh is hosting the Class C1-6 subdistrict as the top seed. It faced lakeview. A win brings the Patriots back to their home court with the sub title on the line Thursday.

Howells-Dodge is the top seed in the Class C2-4 subdistrict at Wisner-Pilger. It played Tri County Northeast on Tuesday for a spot in Thursday's final.

Clarkson/Leigh 76, David City 34: The Patriots exploded for 60 points in the final three quarters on a night Jaguar shooters hit 51%.

Jarred Novotny, Eli Hays and Kyle Kasik converted seven field goals each. Novotny led the team with 21 points. Hays and Kasik scored 18 and 15, respectively.

The trio also combined for 13 steals. Hays, who posted a career-high eight steals last year against the Scouts, recorded seven.

Howells-Dodge 60, Norfolk Lutheran 52: Howells-Dodge won a back-and-forth game at the free throw line in the fourth to seal the victory.

The Jaguars led 7-0 to start, but the Eagles outscored them 26-14 to lead by five at halftime. Howells-Dodge reclaimed the lead in the third with 22 points in the frame including eight from Sindelar. In the fourth, the Jags shot 8 of 10 at the free throw line to ice the game.

Sindelar led Howells-Dodge with 20 points. R.J. Bayer tallied 19 points and Gavin Nelson was also in double figures at 11 points.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

