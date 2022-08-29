Patriots, Jaguars open football season with convincing wins

Class D-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge faced D-1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale in its first game of the season since winning last year's D-1 state title. The Jaguars picked up right where it left off, steamrolling past the Warriors 50-12.

"I was proud of the boys effort against Neligh-Oakdale. We knew we needed to be sound in our play and for the most part, we were. We did have a few breakdowns, but were able to overcome them," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "You are never sure how you will gel as a team when you have as many first-year starters as we did on Friday night, but our returning kids with starting experience did a great job as leaders and helped get us over the first-game jitters."

Howells-Dodge rushed the ball 53 times for 415 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior tailback Lance Brester carried the pigskin 31 times for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Brittin Sindelar scored twice on eight rushes for 49 yards.

Jestin Bayer, in an expanded role on offense, ran for 110 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore Dylan Brichacek also reached the end zone.

"I felt they (Brester and Bayer) did a great job in the offensive backfield running the ball and reading blocks," Speirs said. "It was Jestin's first time as a running back since junior high, so it was pleasing to see him have the success he did."

Howells-Dodge led Neligh-Oakdale by just eight points after one quarter, but it shut out the Warriors 20-0 in the next two quarters to pull away.

Bayer recorded 15 tackles to lead the team. Junior Colton Klosen and Brester tackled the Warriors eight times. Aandy Dominguez had seven tackles, three for loss and one sack.

Klosen forced a fumble that was recovered by Sindelar. Connor Kreikemeier intercepted one pass.

"The secret to our success in slowing down the Neligh-Oakdale offense was in our defensive line. I felt they did a very good job of getting penetration and getting off blocks to pressure (Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden) Kuestee when he wanted to throw and yet to be solid against the run," Speirs said. "For the most part our coverage was very good, but we did have a couple of breakdowns in communication that must be fixed this week in practice."

Howells-Dodge will face Fullerton on Friday. Speirs said he wants to correct the mistakes made and continue to improve. He said Fullerton presents different challenges with different schemes on both sides of the ball.

Class D-1 No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh earned a 56-38 win over Exeter-Milligan/Friend as it outgained EMF 398-268.

The Patriots rushed for 288 yards in the win with senior Kyle Kasik carrying the ball 14 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Brichacek threw for 110 yards and ran for 79 along with three total touchdowns.

Mason Whitmore, stepping into the No. 1 pass catching role, caught four passes for 61 yards and one touchdown. Kasik caught a 32-yard pass and Drew Beeson had one reception for 17 yards.

"I thought the offense played pretty well. I think the fact that Ryan (Brichacek) got a couple starts last year really helped him settle in on Friday. He also did a good job in the option game," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "He threw the ball very well and had good timing with Mason Whitmore. Kyle Kasik is a very talented runner. Our line was able to give him some creases and he knows how to turn those into big gains."

Defensively, Dylan Higby and Beeson ended the night with 10 tackles each. Sophomore Korbin Lemburg recovered one fumble for the Patriots' lone takeaway of the game.

Clarkson/Leigh took a 14-0 lead after one quarter and led 28-12 at halftime. EMF pulled within a score in the third, but the Patriots outscored EMF 22-14 in the fourth.

Of its eight touchdowns, four went for over 30 yards. Brichacek had a 57-yard run to the house in the first. Kasik had scoring runs of 33 and 36 yards and Higby scored from 33 yards out in the fourth.

"It was a good win versus a good opponent. We were able to make some big plays and execute pretty well," Clarkson said. "We were also able to discover some weaknesses that will need to be addressed."

The Patriots will play its first ranked opponent of the season in No. 9 Pender on Friday afternoon. Clarkson said they'll have to tackle better given the speed and the athleticism of the Pendragons.