Clarkson/Leigh took part in the 2023 Cougar Invite at Oakland-Craig with Chloe Hanel leading the Patriots with four golds.

The Howells-Dodge track and field team also joined the Patriots in the Cougar Invite on April 11, with the Jaguars claiming 12 top-three finishes and the Patriots taking 10.

For the Patriots, Hanel had a clean sweep competing in four events and claiming four golds as she took first in both hurdle races finishing in 15.9 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 54.06 in the 300.

Hanel's other two golds came in the high jump where she recorded a mark of 5-2 and she joined Ava Kasik, Korbee Wendt, and Tanyn Larson in the 400-meter relay with the four claiming gold in 54.06 seconds.

Joining Hanel with individual gold for the Patriots was Brynn Settje in the long jump with a mark of 16-4.5.

Settje would also take third in the triple jump with a mark of 34-5.5 . The final top three medal for the Patriot girls went to Tayn Larson.

Larson finished in third place in the 100-meter dash as she finished the race in 13.44 seconds.

The Clarkson/Leigh boys claimed three top three finishes as Drew Beeson led the Patriot boys.

Beeson took third in the 100, 400 and helped the 400 relay take third.

In the 100, Beeson recorded a time of 11.89 while in the 400 he had a time of 53.91. Beeson would also join Dylan Higby, Joey Steffensmeier and Trey Steffensmeier as the four finished the 400 relay in 47.74 seconds.

The Clarkson/Leigh track and field team's next outing is set for April 20, in the Twin River Invite at noon.

Howells-Dodge track and field

The Jaguar boys took home nine top three finishes while the girls finished with three.

Leading Howells Dodge was Lance Brester with three top three finishes and the lone individual gold for the Jaguars. Brester claimed his gold in the 110-meter hurdles finishing the race in 15.91 seconds.

Brester would also claim silver in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.79 and in the high jump with a mark of 6-2.

The Jaguars' only other gold on the day came from the boys 400-meter relay team of Jestin Bayer, Lane Belina, Grant Perrin and Caleb Perrin. The four finished the relay in 46.55 seconds.

Bayer would also finish third in shotput and Caleb would help the 1600 relay team take third as Aiden Meyer, Dane Meyer and Hunter Luther finished with a time of 3:48.58.

The final boys relay team would also take silver as Luther helped the 3200 team along with Noah Coufal, Konner Bourek and Manuel Sotelo-Trujillo claim a time of 9:55.25.

The final two top three finishers for the Jaguar boys were Gage Stutzman and Nathan Hegemann.

Stutzman took third in the 3200 with a time of 10:57.00 while Hegemann took second in the discus with a throw of 138-9.

For the Howells-Dodge girls, Sophia Dvorak, Amy Praest and Blair Fiala each took top three finishes.

Praest took second in the 100-meter dash finishing the race in 13.41 seconds while Dvorak claimed third in shotput with a throw of 34-4 and Fiala took third in the long jump with a mark of 15-5.5.

Overall, the Jaguar girls claimed eighth as a team with 35 team points while the boys took third with 95 points.

The Howells-Dodge track and field team also took part in Wisner-Pilger Booster Club Invite Tuesday (after print deadline), their meet is set for April 25, at Lakeview.