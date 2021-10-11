Patriots make it three straight

The Patriots' run game powered them to their third straight win and possibly the 17th straight trip to the playoffs.

Kyle Kasik and Eli Hays rushed for over 100 yards and scored three times as Clarkson/Leigh gained 352 yards on the ground in a 60-34 win Friday at Wisner-Pilger.

The win improved the Patriots to 5-2 and virtually guaranteed a playoff spot. Clarkson went to every postseason from 2005 to 2011. The co-op between the two schools has been in the playoffs every season since then.

Kasik carried the ball 13 times for 145 and three touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown. In the second half, he had a 52-yard scoring run before a 7-yard run to the end zone in the fourth.

Hays rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first quarter from within 10 yards. He also scored five two-point conversions in addition to 96 passing yards.

"Our offense was really clicking and playing at a high level," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Kyle was a beast. He ran really well and Eli is such a smart player. He knows how to find the necessary yards."

Gators' Beau Ruskamp rushed for 148 yards, threw for 93 and tallied four total touchdowns in a losing effort. Clarkson said the defense had a tough time containing Ruskamp, but he felt that unit adjusted well as the game went on.

The two teams alternated touchdowns for the first four scores of the first quarter before Clarkson/Leigh scored four of the next five and led 46-28 at halftime.

Hays intercepted a pass and Kanyon Held recovered a fumble. Drew Beeson led the team with 10 tackles.

Clarkson/Leigh's only two losses are to No. 4 Cross County and No. 8 Stanton. Rival and No. 3 Howells-Dodge awaits Friday at home.

Clarkson said the Patriots might be at their best right now. They've gotten healthy at the right time of the season. Still, Howells-Dodge represents maybe the biggest challenge of the year thus far.

Clarkson/Leigh is currently third in the district behind Howells-Dodge and Stanton but 22nd in the wildcard standings and 10 spots clear of the final wild card team to qualify for the postseason.

"The Bacon Bowl is a super tough game," Clarkson said. "Howells-Dodge is so well coached and their kids play at such a high-effort level. We will need to match that effort level, and we will need to execute at a high level to compete with the Jaguars."

