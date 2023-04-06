The Patriot track and field team had a successful Stanton High School Meet on March 28, with Clarkson/Leigh collecting 24 medals as a team including three golds from Chloe Hanel.

Hanel claimed first in the girls high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. In the high jump, Hanel finished with a mark of 5-04, in the 100-meter hurdles she clocked a time of 16.56 and in the 300-meter hurdles she finished with a time of 49.56.

The fourth and final gold for the Patriots was won by Brynn Settje in the girls triple jump as she recorded a mark of 33-10.

Brynn also claimed one of the three silvers for the Patriots as she took second in the long jump with a mark of 15-03.

The other two silvers came from Drew Breeson in the 400-meter dash. He finished in 54.56 seconds. The last silver was won by the girls 400 relay team as they finished with a time of 54.10.

Breeson also took fifth in the 100 and 200. In the 100, he finished in 11.64 seconds, right behind Joey Steffensmeier who took fourth with a time of 11.55. In the 200, Breeson recorded a time of 24.44.

The lone bronze placement for the Patriots came from Trey Steffensmeier in the boys triple jump as he recorded a mark of 38-01.50.

Trey also finished in fifth place in the long jump with a mark of 19-07.50.

Clarkson/Leigh would finish with four more fourth place finishes as Ava Kasik claimed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

Kasik recorded a time of 18.23 in the 100-meter hurdles as Kendall Schneider finished in eighth with a time of 19.47. In the 300-meter hurdles, Kasik finished with a time of 53.40 as Schneider would again take eighth in 55.50 seconds.

Baylee Settje took fourth in the girls triple jump with a mark of 31-00.05, narrowly edging Alyssa Gurney to sixth with a mark of 30-11.

The final fourth place medal came from boys 400 relay team, the boys finished with a time of 47.31.

The final relay team to medal was the girls 1600 team as they took sixth with a time of 4:56.14.

The final three medalists were Isaac Baumert, Gracie Eisenmann and Cassandra Rayback.

Baumbert took sixth in the boys high jump and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles. In the high jump, he recorded a mark of 5-02 and in the hurdles a finished with a time of 19.79.

Eisenmann took sixth in the girls discus throw with a mark of 95-07 and Rayback claimed sixth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:10.65.

Out of 12 competing schools, Clarkson/Leigh finished third in the girls team score with 88 points with West Holt taking first with 153.5. The Patriot boys finished in fifth place with 41.5 points as Pierce claimed first with 168 points.

On Monday (after print deadline), Clarkson/Leigh competed in the Aquinas invite. The Patriots' next meet is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland-Craig.