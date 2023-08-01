KEARNEY - Clarkson/Leigh head coach Becky Schneider said she was unsure of which class the Patriots were going to be classified in for the fall volleyball season, so she got permission to enter the team into the Class A-B-C1 Top 10 camp instead of the C-2 camp.

On Thursday, the NSAA announced the Patriots will remain in Class C-2, but no matter which tournament they played in, Schneider wanted the team challenged.

The Patriots met the challenge and then some, placing second in Pool A with an 11-5 record only behind Class B state semifinalist Norris.

In Saturday's Gold Pool featuring the top three teams in the three pools, Clarkson/Leigh went 5-11 and placed seventh overall out of 27 teams.

"Overall it was a great last two days. There were a few low points where the pressure got to us, but that's what we wanted. We wanted to be pushed out of our comfort zone," Schneider said. "How would we handle those situations and I think over the course of the two days, we succeeded in that because of this last game against Millard North. A complete difference in set one (lost 14-25) and set two (lost 24-26).

In Pool A play, Clarkson/Leigh swept Scotus Central Catholic, C-1 state runner-up Gothenburg, Ord, Pierce and B state qualifier Sidney. They split their match with Millard South and lost to Adams Central and Norris.

On Saturday, the Patriots swept Gothenburg for the second time 25-23 and 25-22 while splitting matches against Platteview 25-16 and 23-25, C-1 state third-place Minden 25-23 and 21-25 and B state qualifier Seward 25-21 and 23-25.

Schneider said the way the team came together is what stuck out to her most.

"We have a small bench and we could put anyone on the floor and they can play together no matter what," Schneider said. "Just playing as a unit and then bringing out that energy and putting things together like digging and blocking. We had a lot of good blocking kills and celebrating all of that as a team."

This summer has been completely different for Clarkson/Leigh as it graduated just one senior from last year's team after a summer of change with a bunch of players coming into fill new roles.

"It's been pretty easy. The girls fit together. They know how to play together obviously," Schneider said. "We fill one position, but our bench wants to play too and it shows. It's an easy transition because the girls have played together so well and for the last couple years."

The Patriots enter this fall expecting to return to Lincoln for the state tournament and advance deeper after falling to Fremont Bergan in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Clarkson/Leigh returns 84% of its kills, 99% of its aces and assists and 96% of its digs.

The only position the Patriots are looking to fill was the one occupied by middle hitter Korbee Wendt. She placed second on the team with 184 kills last season and led the team with 93 blocks.

Clarkson/Leigh's senior class features Chloe Hanel, Gracie Eisenmann, Tanyn Larson and Alyssa Gurnsey. Hanel was featured on both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald's Class C-2 All-State First Team following 550 kills, 332 digs and 87 blocks.

Eisenmann, Larson and Gurnsey will all look to build on their first varsity season. Eisenmann and Larson each posted 100 kills last season.

"Baylee Settje fills that middle position, but it was the leadership we are lacking and it's a team effort right now. We have four seniors," Schneider said. "All of them see the floor so it's just a matter of them stepping up and filling the leadership role, so I think it'll take all four of them to feed off each other and step in and lead our team."

The Patriots saw young players grow incrementally with junior Brynn Settje spiking 184 kills a year ago. Ava Kasik recorded a team-high 46 aces to go with 181 digs. Izzy Hollatz, in her first season as a setter, set up 976 kills as a sophomore.

"Izzy's (Hollatz) got a great connection with our hitters. Ava (Kasik), she was a DS for us last year," Schneider said. "We played her JV as a six-rotation player because we know of the efforts she gives up front and she just brings energy. She's a spark, so for her to be out on the floor as a six-rotation player is awesome because she just goes.

"We have a new setter in Kendall (Schneider). She's a sophomore. She's finding that connection with her hitters. I think she plays great defense and then Kammy (Held), she's a great server. If we can have her in the serve line with Chloe (Hanel) in the front row and just go on a big run ... it's a team effort. We have a senior in Gurnsey who didn't see the floor a lot last year, but with this being her senior year, she has a great mindset, she changed her mindset and she plays well."

Clarkson/Leigh, along with the goal of getting back to state, look to repeat as East Husker Conference champions after capturing their first title in school history.

With a lot of graduations among the usual Class C-2 favorites, Schneider said she believes the team has developed the mentality that they can play with anybody.

"I feel the last couple years the spotlight, being on the big stage got to be too much. It was too big of a moment and we couldn't come out of it. Just knowing that we can compete with anybody is huge. Obviously, that's going to be a huge goal for us," Schneider said. "Our conference is always a tough conference, but we feel it's wide open. There are a lot of schools that lost key players. We feel we have the advantage. It's still not going to be an easy road, but again (Saturday) it proved we can compete with the best of them."