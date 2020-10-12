 Skip to main content
Patriots pummel Flyers in ranked matchup
Celebration

Kayden Schumacher (11) and the rest of the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots celebrate after scoring a point against Humphrey St. Francis last week. Clarkson/Leigh defeated St. Francis 3-0. 

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

C-2 No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh (17-2) volleyball couldn't have wrote a better ending to its Senior Night Oct. 8 against friendly rival, D-2 No. Humphrey St. Francis (15-2). 

The Patriots not only defeated the Flyers, but swept them 25-20, 25-16 and 25-19, to bounce back from a loss on Tuesday to C-2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast (25-0).

"It's amazing. I'm on like cloud nine," head coach Becky Schneider said. "Our girls came in and they played with confidence coming off of a huge loss against Lutheran High and not playing very well in that match, this was a huge turn around."  

This was the final home match for five seniors - Grace Baumert, Kayden Schumacher, Bailey Lemburg, Alissa Kasik and Cassidy Hoffman.

The senior class has defeated St. Francis the last three matches between the two schools.

"Any win against St. Francis is huge, but make it Senior Night and our home court is even better," Schneider said. "There's that friendly rivalry. ... They were hungry to beat us. It's really sweet to have the seniors go out on such a high note."

Schneider said the key to victory was consistent passing for a quick attack. The strategy worked as no player on St. Francis had more than seven kills. Meanwhile, three different Patriots had 10 or more kills led by Cassidy Hoffman with 12. 

"We were passing well, so, we were able to run our offense and we have strong threats across the net in every rotation," Schneider said. "In order to run that, we have our pass and that's what we needed." 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

