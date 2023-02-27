Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball is heading back to the NSAA Class C-2 Girls Basketball State Championship.

After last qualifying in 2020, the Patriots defeated Gordon-Rushville 51-42 in Friday's Class C2-7 district final at Ainsworth.

"This group has put in a lot of work. They've really come a long way as the season gone along," Patriots head coach Matt Murren said. "For them to be rewarded with a state tournament berth is just fantastic. They're more than deserving and couldn't be more proud of them."

Chloe Hanel scored all 12 Patriot points in the first quarter en route to a near triple-double of 25 points, eight rebounds and nine steals.

On defense, Clarkson/Leigh pressured the Mustangs into 23 turnovers including 15 steals.

"Chloe (Hanel) played one of the best games of her career. She really kept us in it in that first half offensively and defensively and just by leadership," Murren said. "She was just extremely active all night. She had numerous deflections and aggressive offensively and it just kind of set the tone for the night and everyone feeds off of her."

It was a tight first half with the largest lead being six points. In the second quarter, there was six lead changes and two ties.

After Gordon-Rushville tied the game at 19-19, Hanel spearheaded a personal 6-0. The junior knocked down a free throw before recording a steal and a bucket while drawing a free throw.

Hanel missed the free throw, but immediately stole the inbounds along the baseline and drew another 3-point play by making the free throw.

Brynn Settje scored the final four points of the first half to put Clarkson/Leigh ahead 29-23 at halftime.

"I thought we kind of had to feel out the first quarter a little bit. Chloe (Hanel) really kept us in it there. I felt like everyone started to settle in and felt we played pretty darn good defensively in the first half," Murren said. "We made a switch to zone. We just continued to talk about continuing to execute defensively and people just stepping up and making plays. I thought they really did that in the second half."

A 10-2 run extended the Patriot lead to 39-25 following a field goal from Jessica Hoffman, a Settje three, a Hanel 3-point play and a Settje basket in transition.

The Patriots controlled the clock in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 6-5 to close out the win.

Settje scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half for her second-highest-scoring game of the season.

"It's fantastic to see her confidence level grow because as her confidence level grows, her play has just been really, really good. It makes it hard to defend Chloe (Hanel) when Brynn (Settje) is knocking down shots," Murren said. "Brynn scoring 16, making threes, scoring around the rim and making free throws and then also handling the basketball. Just seeing her confidence grow and the player she's becoming is just great."

Clarkson/Leigh needed a lot of its young players to step into larger roles this season following the graduation of a productive senior class.

Eight Patriots average at least 2.7 points per game with Hanel leading the way at 19.9 points. Murren said he's been most impressed with the team chemistry.

"That's really what gets us to where we are. We've got a bunch of different parts on the team. They just all get along on the court, off the court. It makes our jobs much easier when we're only coaching the basketball portion of it," Murren said. "They do the rest themselves. Their team chemistry and their ability to root for one another and cheer one another, just be happy to see success with everybody is great."

The Patriots earned the No. 7 seed at the state tournament and will face a familiar opponent in No. 2 Pender in the state quarterfinals.

It'll be the rubber game with the two teams splitting the first two meetings. Clarkson/Leigh won at Pender 45-43 on Jan. 14 thanks to 18 points and seven steals from Hanel.

Cadence Indra and Hoffman finished with seven and six points, respectively. Settje and Korbee Wendt posted five points each.

On Feb. 4, the Pendragons avenged that defeat with a 52-39 win in the East Husker Conference Tournament third place game.

Maya Dolliver and Avery Wegner combined for 31 points in the win for Pender. Hanel scored 13 points and Baylee Settje finished with seven points.

"Pender is a great team. We've seen a couple different things from them. We've seen some zone the first game. We see some man the second game," Murren said. "We're just going to have to play our style of basketball. We're going to have to be physical. We're going to have to play great defense and we're going to have to knock down shots and make plays."

Clarkson/Leigh-Pender tips off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln. The winner advances to Friday's semifinal to face either West Point GACC or Southern Valley. The championship and third place games take place on Saturday.

"We're happy to be in Lincoln, but just being there isn't exactly what we want to do," Murren said. "We want to try to make a run, so to make that run we've got to be able to put together three great games."