Patriots punish Knights but lose McEvoy

The Clarkson/Leigh offense scored the first 48 points of the game and raced past hosts Elmwood Murdock for a 54-8 win in Week 2 of the high school football season.
The Patriots created five of those scores before the half then added two more after the break before the Knights finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
A week after suffering a 56-36 home loss to No. 1 Cross County in which Clarkson/Leigh ran 24 more plays but fell behind 20-6 following three straight Cougar touchdowns it was the Patriots building the big lead this time around.
Quarterback Lance Paprocki scored twice on rushing touchdowns, running back Tommy McEvoy busted a 33-yard run for a score, Carter Hanel caught a 30-yard pass from Paprocki and Hays caught a score for 20 yards. Hays then made it two touchdowns in a row when he opened the scoring in teh second half on a 47-yard run.
The defense allowed 439 yards to the Cougars then held the Knights to just 134.
"There was definitely better execution on our part," coach Jim Clarkson said. "We played a cleaner game for sure. Tackling was more crisp and I thought our blocking was greatly improved.
"We scored the first two touchdowns on two plays, so we were pretty explosive. We did have some longer drives as the game went on. Lance Paprocki had the best passing night of his career."
Paprocki was a rather efficient 5 for 6 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Hays caught two passes for 80 yards, Hanel had two for 44 and Drew Besson made one for seven.
The Patriot defense made six tackles for loss led by Cooper Vance with two sacks and three TFLs.
"Our defense played very well; we really flew to the ball and caused a lot of disruption behind their line of scrimmage," Clarkson said. "Our defensive line was especially outstanding."
The bad news was the loss of Schuyler Sun Super Senior Tommy McEvoy. The senior running back suffered another knee injury and is out for the year. McEvoy missed his junior campaign with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of his senior year with a tear in the other knee.
Clarkson/Leigh, No. 5 in the latest ratings, will return home to face 0-2 East Butler on Friday.
"I feel beyond bad for the kid. I have spent a lot of time with Tommy, especially in the last year. He is not only a great player but is one of the best kids/people I have ever been around," Clarkson said. "Unfortunately our guys got used to playing without Tommy last year. Even though it will be a big blow hopefully the team will be able to rally around him and continue to go forward."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
