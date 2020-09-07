Patriots punish Knights but lose McEvoy

Paprocki was a rather efficient 5 for 6 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Hays caught two passes for 80 yards, Hanel had two for 44 and Drew Besson made one for seven.

The Patriot defense made six tackles for loss led by Cooper Vance with two sacks and three TFLs.

"Our defense played very well; we really flew to the ball and caused a lot of disruption behind their line of scrimmage," Clarkson said. "Our defensive line was especially outstanding."

The bad news was the loss of Schuyler Sun Super Senior Tommy McEvoy. The senior running back suffered another knee injury and is out for the year. McEvoy missed his junior campaign with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of his senior year with a tear in the other knee.

Clarkson/Leigh, No. 5 in the latest ratings, will return home to face 0-2 East Butler on Friday.

"I feel beyond bad for the kid. I have spent a lot of time with Tommy, especially in the last year. He is not only a great player but is one of the best kids/people I have ever been around," Clarkson said. "Unfortunately our guys got used to playing without Tommy last year. Even though it will be a big blow hopefully the team will be able to rally around him and continue to go forward."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

