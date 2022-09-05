Patriots run past Pender in top-10 matchup

PENDER - Clarkson/Leigh faced tough conditions in Friday's afternoon clash with No. 9 Pender. The fifth-ranked Patriots battled through 90-degree temperatures on the back of its running game and its bend-but-don't-break defense to win, 66-36.

"Super proud of our guys. This is a tough environment to play in this heat. We're not used to that," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Our guys really answered the bell. Really came through for us, especially in the second half when we hit some adversity."

Kyle Kasik finished the game with 300 total yards and six touchdowns. He rushed the ball 30 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior tailback had to step up when starting quarterback Ryan Brichacek injured his knee with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter. It forced Clarkson to use its power gun package more than he expected to.

"He (Kasik) put the team on his back. He was actually calling for the ball. He played a great game," Clarkson said. "He had a great attitude. Kept the team positive and really led us to victory."

Clarkson/Leigh held a fast Pender team to just 239 total yards and it forced two turnovers, a Drew Beeson fumble recovery on Pender's first drive of the game and a Mason Whitmore interception in the fourth quarter.

"Such a good offense. They're tricky to prepare for. They're so fast," Clarkson said. "They got a couple on us and they had some nice drives, but when we kind of needed it to, we were able to step up and get some stops."

Big plays dominated the game. The Patriots had four touchdowns of at least 30 yards. After Kasik scored a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring, Beeson recovered a fumble to set up Brichacek for a 31-yard touchdown run. It gave Clarkson/Leigh an early 16-0 lead with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Pender scored a touchdown of its own on a 48-yard completion to pull within nine points. However, the Patriots reached into their bag of tricks with a double reverse, followed by a pitch back to Brichacek, who launched it downfield to a wide open Kasik in the middle of the field for a walk-in 57-yard touchdown.

The Pendragons once again pulled within a score, but Clarkson/Leigh entered halftime with its largest lead 36-14. Brichacek rushed into the end zone from 14 yards out to cap a 5:13 drive. Pender missed a 32-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining in the half.

Clarkson/Leigh went right down the field thanks to two pass completions from Brichacek. He found Whitmore for an 18-yard gain followed by a 41-yard touchdown throw from Brichacek to Kasik with nine seconds remaining.

In the second half, Pender pulled within one touchdown on two occasions only for Clarkson/Leigh to answer with a 30-point fourth quarter.

Kasik ran into the end zone from 4 yards out to go up 44-28. Pender answered with a six-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to eight with 10:03 remaining in the fourth.

The Patriots faced a third and two at its own 34-yard line. Kasik took the snap and ran it 46 yards to the house to make it 50-36 with 7:42 remaining.

They iced the game on a 1-yard Kasik touchdown and a 4-yard Brichacek touchdown after the Pendragons threw an interception to Whitmore and turned the ball on downs.

Clarkson said Brichacek was playing a really good game until he got injured. He praised him for gutting it out and he's hoping the injury isn't serious.

The Patriots are 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Clarkson said they're pretty happy with where they are right now. He said the team's attitude is what has stood out to him so far.

"Even in adversity, no one got on each other. No one was complaining to each other," Clarkson said. "They did a great job staying positive and keeping each other up. Let's move on to next play, so that was pretty awesome."

Clarkson/Leigh will travel to Bancroft-Rosalie Friday before back-to-back home games the next two weeks.

"Our goal is obviously 8-0 and hopefully we can get that, but right now we're 2-0 and our next goal is to get 3-0," Kasik said.