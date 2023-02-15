Clarkson/Leigh entered this season having qualified just four wrestlers to the state tournament since the program started in 2016-17.

On Saturday, the Patriots matched that total qualifying four to state at the District D-3 meet at Thayer Central.

Morgan Bunner and Dylan Higby become the first Patriots ever to qualify for state multiple times. Jacob Koehn and Andrew Rivera punched their first ticket to Omaha.

"I figured those four would make it," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Tyler Reeves said. "Just proud of that group. There's not a senior in that group, so hoping we can do some damage."

Bunner (36-12) is returning to the state meet for the second straight year after placing third at 113 pounds.

The junior pinned Sutton's Lane Shore at 1 minute, 55 seconds, and East Butler's Kale Glasshoff at 1:51 to reach the semifinals. Bunner lost to Weeping Water's Caelen Wipf in the semifinals, setting up a heartbreak round match with Pleasanton's Augustas Arreguy.

Bunner defeated Arreguy 5-2, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit with an escape, reversal and a takedown. He pinned Pleasanton's Jesse Winberg at 2:35 in the third place match.

"Last year, right before districts, the lightbulb kind of flipped on for him (Bunner) and he gained a lot of confidence. He kind of took off from there. He's wrestled some really tough guys," Reeves said. "We've lost a few and beaten a few. He's definitely a game and not afraid of anybody. Just really proud of him. He's finally coming into a zone and maturity has caught up."

After missing last year's district meet with a concussion, Higby overcame a slow start to the season to clinch a spot in Omaha for the first time in two years.

Higby (23-13) defeated East Butler's Reid Glasshoff 7-1 in the quarterfinals on three takedowns and one escape. The junior was pinned by Plainview's Kyler Mosel in the next round, sending him to the consolation semifinals.

Higby bounced back with a fall of Franklin's Cauy Twohig at 2:25 to qualify for state. He defeated Ravenna's Carter Jasnoch 9-2 in the 138 third place match on a trio of two-point nearfalls, a reversal and an escape.

The junior returns to state after qualifying as a freshman in 2021. In the state football championship game, Higby took a helmet to the elbow derailing his start this season.

"It's been a struggle to get him (Higby) going and get him where he needs to be and now we're finally there," Reeves said. "He's wrestling well. He knocked off two rated kids this weekend. We're finally putting everything together."

Jacob Koehn (31-15) broke the consolation semifinals after falling in that round last year at districts. The sophomore opened the district meet with back-to-back pins of Harvard's Kyle Knueven and Ravenna's Morgan Treffer.

Koehn pinned Knueven in 44 seconds and Treffer at 4:52. Following a 6-2 defeat to Elkhorn Valley's Tristan Smith in the semifinals, Koehn defeated Thayer Central's Nate Burd 4-2 recording an escape and a takedown in the final 36 seconds to win.

In the 152 third place match, Koehn defeated Treffer for the second time by fall at 4:46.

"He's (Koehn) taking it more seriously. He's matured a lot. He's not a pin-or-be-pinned kid anymore. He's understanding we got to stay within the system and stay within the scheme," Reeves said. "It showed. He's battling some of the best kids in the state and pulled off some good wins this year. As a sophomore, he's shown a lot of promise."

Andrew Rivera (29-16) pinned East Butler's Vincent Hageman to advance to the 285 semifinals. The junior lost to Ravenna's Thomas Psota by fall, setting up a heartbreak round bout with Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Landen Redding.

Rivera pinned Redding at 2:23 to book a trip to state. In the third place match, he lost by fall to Nebraska Christian's Malachi Wheeler.

"Andrew (Rivera) didn't come out last year because we had two heavyweights. He wrestled his freshman year. He's come a long, long ways since his freshman year. Proud of him. He knows how to use his body. Pretty agile for a big guy," Reeves said. "At the start of the football season, he was almost 340 pounds so we've come a long way to get down to 270. It shows with his athletic ability. Speed and quickness has come a long way from where he was during football."

The NSAA Class D State Championships begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.