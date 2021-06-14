Patriots share the court one last time

Clarkson/Leigh seniors Alissa Kasik, Cassidy Hoffman and Kayden Schumacher took the court for the final time together in the All-Star girls basketball game at Central Community College-Columbus on June 10.

After a sour finish to the season, losing in the C2-5 District final, they ended the year with a victory as the Silver team. Patriots head coach Matt Murren had a last chance to say goodbye as well, coaching the Silver Team to a 53-42 win.

"It was really fun," Schumacher said. "This is my last basketball game, so it was fun to go back out. I had a lot of teammates play with me that I got to play with again. Murren and our coaches coached so it was really fun."

Schumacher led all scorers with 15 points, Hoffman added six and Kasik scored five.

Silver jumped out to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter and led 26-15 at halftime.

As Green made a push, Schumacher closed the game with 11 points in the fourth quarter for Silver to hold off any late rally.

Howells-Dodge's Janessa Schmidt was one of the top scorers for Green, finishing with nine points.

Schumacher said it was cool to be with her fellow Patriots again as she reflected on her Clarkson/Leigh career.