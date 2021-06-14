Patriots share the court one last time

Clarkson/Leigh seniors Alissa Kasik, Cassidy Hoffman and Kayden Schumacher took the court for the final time together in the All-Star girls basketball game at Central Community College-Columbus on June 10.
After a sour finish to the season, losing in the C2-5 District final, they ended the year with a victory as the Silver team. Patriots head coach Matt Murren had a last chance to say goodbye as well, coaching the Silver Team to a 53-42 win.
"It was really fun," Schumacher said. "This is my last basketball game, so it was fun to go back out. I had a lot of teammates play with me that I got to play with again. Murren and our coaches coached so it was really fun."
Schumacher led all scorers with 15 points, Hoffman added six and Kasik scored five.
Silver jumped out to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter and led 26-15 at halftime.
As Green made a push, Schumacher closed the game with 11 points in the fourth quarter for Silver to hold off any late rally.
Howells-Dodge's Janessa Schmidt was one of the top scorers for Green, finishing with nine points.
Schumacher said it was cool to be with her fellow Patriots again as she reflected on her Clarkson/Leigh career.
Schumacher, Hoffman and Kasik finish their high school years as members of Clarkson/Leigh basketball teams that won a total of 75 games, won 20 or more games three years in a row and made the program's first trip to the state tournament.
For Murren, it was difficult to put the trio into perspective.
"They had a significant impact," he said in an interview before the game. "They all had different roles. They were all great leaders. They're going to be missed severely. I'm just very excited that they have one more opportunity to go out and showcase their ability and talent."
Kasik, Schumacher and Hoffman, in that order, were the third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers on the 2021 team. Schumacher was second on the team with a field goal percentage of 44%, Kasik tied for the lead with 37 made 3-pointers and Hoffman had the most rebounds.
"We had a lot of fun times in the locker room after wins and stuff," Schumacher said. "We just are a really defensive team and I'll just remember how well our team chemistry was.
"We were always laughing and I had really great teammates. There was never any drama or fights or anything. We just had fun all the time."
The Silver roster also included Aquinas Catholic's Bethany Emswiler, Central City's Jade Erickson, Lakeview's Reese Janssen, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Riley Jurgens and Shelby-Rising City's Allie Neujahr.
Columbus Scotus led the representation on the Green Team with four players in Kamryn Chohon, Ava Kuhl, Camille Pelan and Janae Rusher. Also on the team is Aquinas' Madisen Jelinek, Twin River's Katie Paczosa, Howells-Dodge's Janessa Schmidt, Nebraska Christian's Tenny Sebek, Cross County's Erica Stratman and Central City's Taryn Wagner.
Schumacher continues her athletic career on the court next fall at Southeast Community College as a member of the volleyball program.
"I'm just really excited to go there and just experience new things and play at a college level," she said. "I'm just super excited to see the opportunities that it brings to me."
