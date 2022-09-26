Patriots shut out Twin River, Jaguars rout East Butler

Clarkson/Leigh earned its second shutout win of the season Friday, defeating Twin River 52-0.

The fourth-ranked Patriots held Twin River to just 131 total yards. Jackson Koehn recorded 13 tackles and Drew Beeson posted 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. Kyle Kasik intercepted a pass to go with another big performance on the ground.

The senior running back carried the ball 15 times for 184 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Brichacek combined for 155 yards, throwing for 82 and running for 73, and three total touchdowns. It was Brichacek's most prolific offensive game since injuring his knee in Week 2.

"That injury had slowed him down some and we tried to protect him a bit, but he is feeling real good now and getting him more involved once again," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Still a young guy without many starts, so every rep counts as he develops into a good football player."

Beeson, Dylan Higby and Joey Steffensmeier each ran into the end zone. Kasik caught a 45-yard touchdown pass for the lone aerial score.

"A good win against an improving Twin River team," Clarkson said. "They played us real hard and we had to execute at a high level."

The Patriots scored 22 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second to break the game open at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Patriots reached the end zone twice in the fourth.

Clarkson said the defense was locked. He said they missed some tackles, but the overall team pursuit made up for that.

Koehn entered Friday's game with just 19 tackles on the season. Beeson, through five games, has 59 tackles and fumble recoveries in four consecutive games.

"Drew (Beeson) is an All-State caliber linebacker and is a very physical and smart football player. He communicates very well and gets us in the right spots out on the field," Clarkson said. "Jackson (Koehn) is a senior who continues to improve each game. He has really done a very solid job on the defensive end spot for us. He is eager to get better and has been playing with a good motor."

Clarkson/Leigh improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in district play. Its next game is Friday at Cedar Bluffs.

Howells-Dodge 58, East Butler 8: The top-ranked Jaguars extended their streak of scoring at least 50 points in a game Friday.

It only took 30 plays for Howells-Dodge to gain 293 yards and score 58 points.

On the ground, Lance Brester and Lane Belina rushed the ball six times each. Brester recorded 86 yards and scored three touchdowns. Belina ended the night with 82 yards and one touchdown.

Preston Jensen, Kellen Fiala and Brittin Sindelar each crossed the goal on a running score.

"I was happy with the win and the fact we got to get each kid on the team playing time," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "It was a good team effort."

Defensively, East Butler recorded just 114 yards of total offense. The Tigers didn't score until the fourth quarter when quarterback Ryan Sullivan threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Logan Buresh.

The Jaguars posted 13 tackles for loss. Oscar Dominguez finished with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Aiden Meyer tallied four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Freshman Hunter Luther led all players with a dozen tackles.

"I felt our defense was sound in their assignments and the kids played their role in the scheme well," Speirs said. "We had very few defensive breakdowns and that always help you out as a team."

Howells-Dodge improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in district play. It'll travel to face Humphrey St. Francis on Friday. The Flyers have won three consecutive games.

"We will have to match the St. Francis intensity if we want a chance to win. Their kids play hard and play hard all the time," Speirs said. "You never see them take a play off. We must match that if we want a chance to be successful."