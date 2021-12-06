Patriots split opening two games

Clarkson/Leigh boys and girls basketball opened its season with conference games Friday and Saturday against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Madison.

Both Patriot teams fell to the Bulldogs, but each squad bounced back with a convincing win over the Dragons.

Clarkson/Leigh girls def. Madison 44-6: The seventh-ranked Patriots completed a dominant victory over Madison.

Clarkson/Leigh shut out Madison in the first half 29-0 and led 40-2 after three quarters.

Kennedy Settje led Clarkson/Leigh with 15 points. Sophomore Chloe Hanel tallied a dozen points, senior Faith Indra posted six and junior Jessica Hoffman ended with five.

"We came out right away on Saturday with some great energy in our press," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Matt Murren said. "We were able to create some turnovers and turn them into points. Defensively we did a good job in the half court limiting second-chance points and getting out in transition."

Clarkson/Leigh boys def. Madison 61-32: The Patriots held Madison to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters.

Clarkson/Leigh held the Dragons to 25% shooting, 19% from three and forced 22 turnovers.

Offensively, the Patriots shot 50% from the floor and three players finished in double-figures. Eli Hays led all players with 16 points to go with four steals and three assists. Jarred Novotny posted 13 points and Carter Hanel had 10. Kyle Kasik and Mason Whitmore also chipped in with eight points each.

On the glass, the Patriots out-rebounded Madison 44-25. Whitmore recorded a game-high eight as Novotny and Kasik had four each. Nine Patriots recorded at least three rebounds.

"This was a nice bounce-back win for us," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jeff Bachman said. "We played fast, played great defense and scored a key conference win."

HLHF def. Clarkson/Leigh girls 52-48: The Patriots fell to Class D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday in a back-and-forth game.

Clarkson/Leigh led 13-7 but the Bulldogs went on a 17-3 run to take an eight-point led late in the second quarter.

HLHF held a two-point lead entering the fourth and the Bulldogs outscored the Patriots 18-16 in the final frame to win. HLHF shot 38% from the field and 10-of-16 from the free throw line.

Hanel led the Patriots with 21 points, Settje recorded 16 and Indra has six.

"Both teams led throughout the game at different points with no lead more than eight points. We had some kids knock down some big shots in the fourth quarter to keep us right there with a chance at the end," Murren said. "Overall, for the first game I thought we did a lot of good things, but we know we have some areas we must improve upon as the season goes along."

HLHF def. Clarkson/Leigh boys 61-31: The Patriots fell to the reigning Class D-1 state champions and current Class C-2 No. 1 Bulldogs on Friday.

Clarkson/Leigh struggled offensively, hitting just 20% from the floor. The Patriots were 1-for-23 from behind the arc and finished with 17 turnovers.

Novotny led the Patriots with 12 points and six rebounds and Kasik chipped in six points. Hanel was the leading rebounder with eight.

HLHF shot 43% from the field as Jason and Jacob Sjuts combined for 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 12 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals.

"We played hard and did a decent job in the defensive half court," Bachman said. "We have to shoot better and limit our turnovers to beat that good of a team."

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

