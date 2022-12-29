Patriots sweep SRC holiday tournament titles for second straight year

SHELBY - For the second straight year, Clarkson/Leigh boys and girls basketball took home the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament titles with a pair of wins on Dec. 28 and Thursday.

The Patriots took down Fillmore Central in both games on Dec. 28. On Thursday, the girls defeated Fullerton 55-22 and the boys defeated SRC 62-18.

Clarkson/Leigh extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 8-2. The Patriot boys improved their record to 6-3. Both teams were back in action on Tuesday at Aquinas Catholic. They'll host North Bend in their next game on Thursday.

Patriot girls roll to title

Clarkson/Leigh dominated its way to the holiday crown. The Patriots scored a season-high 72 points in a 49-point win over Fillmore Central. It was their largest win since Dec. 6, 2018, when they defeated Winside 64-5.

The Patriots featured a balanced scoring attack with five players scoring at least six points. Chloe Hanel led all scorers with 22 points. Brynn Settje and Izzy Hollatz finished a career night with 17 and 13 points, respectively.

"It was super exciting to see everyone knocking down shots and just having fun," Hanel said. "I think that was the best part. Everyone was just having so much fun."

Along with the three scorers in double-figures, Cadence Indra tallied seven points and Baylee Settje recorded six points. With the amount of attention Hanel receives from opposing defenses, Murren said it's vital for other players to chip in.

"Chloe (Hanel) is a fantastic player. She just does a heck of a job and that's what we've been looking for some girls around her to make plays and they're starting to get there. It's great to see Brynn (Settje) knock down some shots," Murren said. "Izzy (Hollatz), Cadence (Indra), Baylee (Settje), that just helps. It just makes things go a lot better. That takes the pressure off her (Hanel) and she can just play more free too when other kids are knocking down shots."

On Thursday, the Patriots defeated Fullerton 55-22 thanks to a 34-point first half and a 20-point halftime lead. Hanel posted 25 points to lead the team with Gracie Eisenmann producing a season-high 12 points.

The junior has scored in double-figures in every game this season. Hanel is averaging 20.8 points per game with five games of at least 22 points. Her season high was 31 points on Dec. 17 against Howells-Dodge.

"It's so much fun. I love this team. They're all such fun people to play with and I think that's so important," Hanel said. "Just makes me want to do this every day and play with them all the time."

Clarkson/Leigh endured some growing pains to start the season incorporating a lot of new pieces around Hanel and senior Korbee Wendt. They lost to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Dec. 2 and Oakland-Craig on Dec. 6 in their first three games, but since then they've been unbeaten. The Patriots' closest margin of victory was on Dec. 20, a six-point win at Lakeview.

"The confidence is starting to rise. Early on, we had to figure some things out and the kids have done a good job. They've worked hard," Murren said. "They've listened and you can just see their confidence growing by the game, which is awesome as a coach to see."

Patriot boys squeak past Panthers, blow out Huskies

The Patriot boys nearly missed out on playing for the tournament title. On Dec. 28, they trailed for the majority of the game with a second-half deficit of nine points.

Fillmore Central led 54-50 with 4:07 left in regulation. A Kyle Kasik 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to one and Kyle Holmberg tied the game with a free throw.

Clarkson/Leigh pulled ahead 56-54 with 1:13 remaining on a field goal from Holmberg following an offensive rebound. It never surrendered the lead as the Patriots shot 2-for-4 from the free throw line.

Panthers sophomore Dan Stoner drew a foul with 3.1 seconds remaining trailing by two points. He made the first free throw but missed the second. Fillmore Central corralled the offensive rebound and got off a corner 3-pointer, but it was off-target as Clarkson/Leigh won 58-57.

"Just a grind. That's a good basketball team. They're well-coached. They've got some studs and complete players. We knew it was going to be tough," Patriots boys basketball head coach Jeff Bachman said. "Really proud of how our guys fought. It wasn't easy the whole way. We're down for quite a while. Proud with how we fought and got the W."

Kasik scored 17 points for the Patriots along with seven assists. Dalton Zulkoski scored 12 points knocking down three triples on four attempts. Mason Whitmore posted his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Holmberg ended the night with eight points and 10 rebounds.

"It's not about one guy. We need all 14, 15 guys to contribute in some shape or form," Bachman said. "We got that (tonight) whether it was hitting the boards, whether it was playing good defense, hustling after loose balls, we got it. We got some really good contributions from a lot of guys."

Zulkoski has waited for his turn to step into a starter's role. Now as a senior, he's capitalizing on the opportunity leading the team in 3-point shooting.

"My mindset was I need to handle the ball and be able to shoot and play defense, so I can contribute as I can," Zulkoski said.

Clarkson/Leigh comfortably took care of business against Shelby-Rising City, allowing a season-best 18 points. It's the fewest points its allowed since Jan. 15 when it allowed 15 points against Pender.

Kasik recorded 12 points, nine assists and five steals. Whitmore tallied 11 points and for the second straight game, Holmberg finished with eight points to go with six rebounds. Zulkoski ended with seven points and four rebounds.

The SRC holiday tournament snapped a two-game losing streak for the Patriots. After coming off winning the state football championship in late November, the Clarkson/Leigh boys have been competing nonstop with little rest.

Zulkoski said the NSAA moratorium came at the perfect time.

"We needed the break because we haven't had this big of a break since August," he said. "We've been running, running, running and having this break, we rested our legs, we got a little bit of shots up when we could and get ready to play."

Bachman assessed where he feels the team is at as the first month of the season has come to a close.

"We're not where we want to be yet, but we're on the way. I feel good about the group. I like the kids," he said. "They're fun to work with. We got more work to do to get better and hopefully we'll get that."