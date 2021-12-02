Patriots take big strides behind improved defense

Just by looking at the Patriots' record from last year to this, Clarkson/Leigh only increased its win total by one game. However, the record doesn't show the full picture.

Clarkson/Leigh went 5-4 and finished with a plus-85 point differential. It scored 42 more points and allowed 45 fewer points. Last season, the Patriots were outscored by two points.

Head coach Jim Clarkson said it was a really good year for his team. He said a big reason for its improvement was the Patriots' health.

"I think we were able to gain more continuity as a group, kind of a little bit better team chemistry because we had more guys in the lineup who were familiar with each other," Clarkson said.

Despite the improvement on both sides of the ball, Clarkson/Leigh fell in the first round of the playoffs to state runner-up Cross County. It was the second straight year the Cougars defeated the Patriots in the first round and it was the fifth first-round playoff exit in the last six years.

The common denominator has been a tough regular season loss. In each of the past few seasons, Clarkson said the team has come up short in a crucial game that affected postseason seeding. This season, that was the Stanton game. The Mustangs defeated Clarkson/Leigh 22-8 on Sept. 17. The Patriots forced four turnovers, but failed to cash in.

"We lost to Stanton and those are games that we've got to win. We kind of had that the last couple of years. We had that loss in the middle of the season and it hurts our playoff seeding," Clarkson said. "Then, we get a lower seed and then we play a really good team in the first round, so we need to take care of business earlier in the year, get over the hump on some of those good teams that we're just barely falling short against. That can give us the confidence and a little better seed that will allow us to advance in the playoffs."

Clarkson/Leigh bookended the season with games against Cross County. It also faced the Class D-1 state champion Howells-Dodge. Although it lost 30-0, the Patriots held the Jaguars to a scoring season-low. They also allowed fewer overall from last year to this fall. In 2020, Clarkson/Leigh gave up 56 points in both defeats to Cross County, and 44 to Howells-Dodge. Though the results stayed the same the Patriots gave up 42 and 45 to the Cougars and 30 to the Jaguars.

Overall, Clarkson felt the defense was at a higher level than its been in some time.

"We really flew to the ball well. We were physical. We matched the physicality of Cross County and Howells-Dodge. We held both of those teams to two touchdowns or less in the first halves of games," he said. "No one else seemed to do that across the state, so I was really happy with the way our defense played. The physicality was phenomenal, I thought."

And those two weren't the only stiff competition. Clarkson/Leigh faced five opponents that made the postseason.

"I wasn't really so sure, but as the playoffs kind of played out, how our team competed against those two teams who were in the finals, I thought we were top-10 caliber," Clarkson said. "I know our record and playoff run doesn't say that, but I think we matched the physicality and size of both those teams. They were both a little bit better than us. We lost both games, but I thought we were right there with them for the most part."

After Howells-Dodge lifted its first state title as a consolidated school, Clarkson said he hopes it motivates his returning players that they're not too far away.

"We're not a whole lot different than Howells-Dodge was a year ago, and look what they were able to do. Now they had a lot more guys returning than we do, but for the kids to be able to see that... we're six miles from Howells-Dodge," Clarkson said. "They see those kids and they know that they physically match up with those guys. But those kids play harder than we do and they execute better than we do, so we've got to get to that level. Hopefully, that's motivation for them."

