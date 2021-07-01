Patriots using summer to learn new roles

Clarkson-Leigh girls basketball is undergoing a changing of the guard this summer in preparation for the 2022 season.
The Patriots seek to replace seven seniors of a squad that went 20-3 and reached the C2-5 district championship game.
With that much turnover, coach Matt Murren has to figure out the rotations and who's going to fill those voids.
"We're trying to figure out some roles, but so far the incoming seniors have done a great job being leaders," Murren said. "They have done a good job meshing. We've gone to five different team camps with varsity. We've gotten a bunch of different looks, and they've done a real good job with that."
The Patriots will have their leading scorer back in sophomore Chloe Hanel, who averaged 12.4 points per game. However, outside of her emergence as a senior, and expected elevation to become the face of the team, there are many other questions.
"It's been very important learning roles and kids getting the opportunity to kind of show what they can do," Murren said. "We're going to have to have some kids step up in our rotations. The six, seven, eight, nine spots in the rotation are all kind of open."
The amount of repetitions Murren's squad is attempting to complete this summer is something he considers pivotal to continuing the success. Clarkson-Leigh has posted three straight 20-win seasons and qualified for the program's first state tournament in 2020.
Murren hopes the confidence built during the summer will be what the players carry over into the winter.
"We've had a nice run here and we've done a lot of really good things," he said. "These kids coming back, they can continue the same things we've done. I think the summer is key for us. Wins and losses in the summer don't mean everything, but I do think it was important for us. We had a very good summer as far as wins. I think it was key for the kids to be able to see and believe they can continue to win."
The Patriots boys basketball team looks to continue its growth shown last season, going 13-10 and losing in the subdistrict tournament. It was their most wins in a season since 2014-15
Clarkson-Leigh has steadily increased its wins from the previous year for four straight seasons in a row.
Head coach Jeff Bachman said his team held a camp in Clarkson that was attended by 18 other teams in the state.
He's been focusing on a couple areas during the summer.
"Our kids have been working hard and improving this summer," Bachman said. "Ball handling and shooting are our primary focus areas.
The Patriots have to replace two of their top three scorers from last season. Senior Kobe Paprocki will lead the team after averaging 10.7 points per game.
"We have a number of kids playing well and getting better," Bachman said. "We should have a really fun group and hope to have a great season."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.