Patriots using summer to learn new roles

Clarkson-Leigh girls basketball is undergoing a changing of the guard this summer in preparation for the 2022 season.

The Patriots seek to replace seven seniors of a squad that went 20-3 and reached the C2-5 district championship game.

With that much turnover, coach Matt Murren has to figure out the rotations and who's going to fill those voids.

"We're trying to figure out some roles, but so far the incoming seniors have done a great job being leaders," Murren said. "They have done a good job meshing. We've gone to five different team camps with varsity. We've gotten a bunch of different looks, and they've done a real good job with that."

The Patriots will have their leading scorer back in sophomore Chloe Hanel, who averaged 12.4 points per game. However, outside of her emergence as a senior, and expected elevation to become the face of the team, there are many other questions.

"It's been very important learning roles and kids getting the opportunity to kind of show what they can do," Murren said. "We're going to have to have some kids step up in our rotations. The six, seven, eight, nine spots in the rotation are all kind of open."