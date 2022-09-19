Patriots win two of three at Stanton Invite, Jags extend win streak to 11

Clarkson/Leigh won three of its four matches last week, defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in four sets on Thursday. The ninth-ranked Patriots competed in Saturday's Stanton Invite and went 2-1. They defeated Crofton and Stanton and lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic.

On Thursday, the Patriots won 25-22, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-14 behind a season-high 28 kills from Chloe Hanel. The junior ended the night with a .371 hit percentage, six blocks and 20 digs. Izzy Hollatz assisted 45 of the team's 53 kills.

It was a strong defensive effort by Clarkson/Leigh as five players recorded double-figure digs. Brynn Settje led the team with 23 digs. Following Hanel's 20 was Gracie Eisenmann (16), Cadence Indra (15) and Ava Kasik (10).

Cedar Catholic defeated Clarkson/Leigh in three sets 25-19, 10-25, 25-20 in the first match of Saturday's tournament. It bounced back defeating the Stanton 25-13, 27-29 and 25-15. The Patriots capped the day with a win in straight sets over Crofton 25-23 and 25-21.

Clarkson/Leigh improved its record to 8-4 entering Tuesday's road contest at Twin River. It'll compete in Saturday's Hampton Invite.

Howells-Dodge, the No. 2 team in D-2, extended its winning streak to 11 games following wins over Wakefield on Sept. 13 and on Thursday against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Both victories came in four sets.

The Jaguars defeated Wakefield 25-22, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-23 behind 21 kills and four aces from Grace Baumert.

They totaled 40 kills and 15 service aces. Natalie Pieper spiked eight kills and served three aces. Carly Bayer ended the night with six kills and three aces.

Howells-Dodge stuffed 13 shots with Ava Noyd leading the way with four blocks. Kara Cerveny and Bayer blocked three shots each.

Blair Fiala recorded 36 assists and 13 digs. Baumert dug a team-high 18 shots and Pieper finished with 16 digs.

On Thursday, the Jaguars defeated the Raiders 25-16, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-17 on 56 team kills.

Baumert spiked a season-high 26 kills to go with. Pieper ended the night with 11 kills and four service aces and Bayer posted nine. Fiala tallied 45 assists.

Defensively, Bayer dug 18 balls for the highest mark on the Jaguars. Pieper and Jade Bayer recorded 11 and 10 digs, respectively.

Howells-Dodge improved to 11-1 entering Tuesday's match against Norfolk Lutheran. It'll compete at Thursday's Cedar Bluffs triangular versus the Wildcats and Pender.