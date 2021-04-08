Pats get top-10 finish at windy invite

The Clarkson-Leigh boys golf team had a windy round of golf in store for them when the team hit the links March 29 at the West Point-Beemer Golf Invite.
The Patriots managed to earn a top-10 finish at Indian Trails Golf Course, taking ninth place with a total team score of 458.
Coach Andrew Faltys said, due to the weather conditions, it was quite difficult for any golfer to shoot a great round.
“It was windy,” Faltys said. “Indian Trails is a tough course the way it is, especially when the weather is not cooperating! Overall, for the first meet… I was pleased with their efforts.”
Gavin Novotny was the top finisher for Clarkson-Leigh, shooting a 104, which was good for 22nd place. Meanwhile, Mason Whitmore took 38th after a round of 114. Jackson Mullenhoff wasn’t far behind as he carded a 116 and finished in 42nd place.
Isaac Rodenburg also factored into the team score, shooting a 124 which helped him finish in 47th. Although he wasn’t included in the final overall score, Noah Holoubek shot a 125, taking 48th place.
The Wayne Blue Devils won the tournament after shooting a collective 360. The tourney hosts, West Point-Beemer, were the runners-up (382). Battle Creek took third (390); Wisner-Pilger in fourth (398); and rounding out the top five was West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (421).
After the Patriots’ first golf tournament in the books, Faltys said he’s excited to see what’s next for the golfers.
“We have work to do but it’s a fun group of kids so I can’t wait to get back on the links,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.