Pats get top-10 finish at windy invite

The Clarkson-Leigh boys golf team had a windy round of golf in store for them when the team hit the links March 29 at the West Point-Beemer Golf Invite.

The Patriots managed to earn a top-10 finish at Indian Trails Golf Course, taking ninth place with a total team score of 458.

Coach Andrew Faltys said, due to the weather conditions, it was quite difficult for any golfer to shoot a great round.

“It was windy,” Faltys said. “Indian Trails is a tough course the way it is, especially when the weather is not cooperating! Overall, for the first meet… I was pleased with their efforts.”

Gavin Novotny was the top finisher for Clarkson-Leigh, shooting a 104, which was good for 22nd place. Meanwhile, Mason Whitmore took 38th after a round of 114. Jackson Mullenhoff wasn’t far behind as he carded a 116 and finished in 42nd place.

Isaac Rodenburg also factored into the team score, shooting a 124 which helped him finish in 47th. Although he wasn’t included in the final overall score, Noah Holoubek shot a 125, taking 48th place.