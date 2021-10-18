Perfection: Jaguars cap undefeated regular season with Bacon Bowl win

Opponents have had little luck putting the clamps on the Howells-Dodge offense this season. The Jaguars, ranked No. 3 in Class D-1, entered Friday's Bacon Bowl against Clarkson/Leigh averaging 49.1 points per game.

The Patriots, thanks to their own ball-control offense and two defensive interceptions from Eli Hays did as well as any team had in the previous seven games. But two empty possessions and fourth-down failures while trailing 6-0 in Friday's first half proved to be huge missed opportunities in a 30-0 Jaguar win.

Howells-Dodge added three more touchdowns in the second half and completed its third unbeaten regular season in the past five.

"Hats off to Clarkson/Leigh. They're tough. We were just lucky we were able to keep the Hays kid kind of under control," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "He never really broke a long run. That was kind of our concern coming in, and we kind of weathered the storm in that first half."

The Jaguars scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the game when Levi Belina found the end zone with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Clarkson/Leigh drove inside the Howells-Dodge 15-yard line twice, but the Patriots turned the ball over on downs both times.

In the second half, Jaguars quarterback Gavin Nelson threw two touchdowns, one to Blake Sindelar and one to Lance Brester. He finished the game 3 for 5 passing for 50 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

"First half, we just didn't have the ball that much. They were driving it down the field. We slowly stopped them. We had a couple goal-line stands so that helped," Nelson said. "Once we got the ball to start the second half, which hasn't happened this year, we really just used that to help us out. We got the momentum with the first drive touchdown and we didn't look back from there."

Levi Belina rushed for 133 yards and one touchdown. He finished the regular season with 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight season.

Speirs acknowledged that it's a run-first offense, but he was pleased with his team's adjustments after a slow start.

"It's no secret. We're going to try to run sweep, and they did a really good job defending it, but that opened up a little bit of the passing game, so we were able to get some things going there and able to give the ball to our fullback a little more," he said. "Our kids are able to do that. If something's working for us, we're going to keep running that until we can't. The kids were able to make the adjustments when they needed to."

Of course, for a quarterback, an effective running game is his best friend.

"Levi, hats off to him. He takes a lot of defenders with him. It opens up the passing lanes for me," Nelson said. "We haven't passed much this year, but we're going to need it down the road in big games."

Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said he thought his kids went toe-to-toe with Howells-Dodge, but the Jaguars took advantage of more opportunities.

Clarkson/Leigh generated 201 yards of total offense. Kyle Kasik rushed for 61 yards, and Hays rushed for 51 yards in addition to the two picks he had defensively.

"Eli is just a smart and dynamic player," Clarkson said. "He fought hard for every yard on offense and got us a couple of takeaways on defense. He finds himself in the right spot more often then not."

Clarkson praised the defense's performance against a high-powered Jaguars offense. Clarkson/Leigh held Howells-Dodge to a season-low 214 yards and became the first opponent this season to allow fewer than 40 points to the Jags.

Both teams are heading to the Class D-1 playoffs, which will begin Thursday. Howells-Dodge is the No. 2 overall seed in the west bracket and it'll host No. 15 Elmwood-Murdock in Howells. The Knights went 5-3 this season.

Speirs said he likes the way his team is playing heading into the playoffs.

"It's so hard because you don't know how the brackets are going to shape up, but I'm happy with our kids," he said. "Our kids are playing hard. They're doing a lot of film study and they're really executing what we ask them to do right now at a high level. Hopefully, we can continue to do it for a while."

Clarkson/Leigh finished the regular season 5-3. Its only three losses, Cross County, Stanton and Howells-Dodge are all listed in the Journal Star top 10.

The Patriots were bracketed as the No. 11 seed and will travel to face No. 6 Cross County in a rematch of a Week 1 matchup, a game the Cougars won 42-22. Clarkson said he hopes the familiarity between the two teams will help.

"Cross County is a tough team with a lot of talent. We have seen them a lot in the last two years," Clarkson said. "We know what to expect and we know it is going to be physical. We gave them a good run in week one, but both teams will look different on Thursday. It should be a fun, hard-hitting game."

Following the first round of the playoffs, 16 teams will remain and will be re-seeded for the second round. The first round includes an east bracket and a west bracket seeded based on wildcard standings and geographic considerations. The winners are re-seeded based only on the wildcard standings.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

