Perrin, Bayer win shot put at Wisner-Pilger

Lilly Praest in the 100-meter hurdles, Ratzlaff in the 800 and the 3200 relay team of Fiala, Praest, Ratzlaff and Kennady Schmidt were eight seconds behind the winner and in second place.

Bronze medals went to Fiala in both the long jump and triple jump, Krupka in the high jump and the 100 and Ratzlaff in the mile. Fiala took home fourth in the 200. Shelby Risch in the two mile and the 400 relay group of Krupka, Schmidt, Praest and Risch were fifth.

Jestin Bayer won the boys shot put at 39 feet, 9.50 inches. He was more than a foot ahead of the runner-up.

Nathan Hegemann took the top spot in the discus when his top toss came down at 123 feet, 3 inches. Hegemann was a little more than nine feet ahead of teammate Evan Haas in second.

The 3200 relay team of Brester, Belina, Aiden Meyer and Blake Sindelar gave the boys a third gold medal when they won the event in 9:01.54. Brester made it four wins when he crossed the line in the 110 hurdles at 17.81 seconds, more than a second ahead of the runner-up.

Haas was the lone silver medalist. Bronze went to Brester in both the high jump and 300 hurdles and the 400 relay team of Caleb Perrin, Aandy Dominguez, Bayer and Belina.