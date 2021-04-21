Perrin, Bayer win shot put at Wisner-Pilger

Howells-Dodge throwers swept the shot put and picked up seven total medals for the Jaguars in an April 20 meet at Wisner-Pilger.
Junior Sasha Perrin and Sophomore Jestin Bayer rose above the rest with gold-medal throws, Perrin also won medal in the girls discus and sophomore Sofia Dvorak joined her with medals in each event as well.
Perrin and Dvorak were just a few of the Jaguars that picked up multiple medals. Junior Jaedyn Ratzlaff and sophomores Blair Fiala and Nessa Krupka also won more than one medal. For boys, junior Levi Belina, sophomores Jestin Bayer and Lance Brester and freshman Gage Stutzman picked up multiple pieces of hardware.
Howells-Dodge won 31 total meals. The boys won 16, scored 93 points and were third in the team standings. Elkhorn Valley won the boys title with 181 points, 33 better than Wakefield. The girls picked up 15 medals, scored 95 points and were also third. They were five points behind Elkhorn Valley. Host Wisner-Pilger won the girls trophy with 139 points.
Perrin was the lone gold medalist for a Jaguars girls team that came close in several other events. Her top throw in the shot put landed at 32 feet, 11 inches. Dvorak hit 29-6 for silver.
Perrin then reached 92-7 in the discus and was the runner-up. Wakefield's Anna Lundhal was the easy winner at exactly 121 feet. Dvorak took third at 83-11.
Lilly Praest in the 100-meter hurdles, Ratzlaff in the 800 and the 3200 relay team of Fiala, Praest, Ratzlaff and Kennady Schmidt were eight seconds behind the winner and in second place.
Bronze medals went to Fiala in both the long jump and triple jump, Krupka in the high jump and the 100 and Ratzlaff in the mile. Fiala took home fourth in the 200. Shelby Risch in the two mile and the 400 relay group of Krupka, Schmidt, Praest and Risch were fifth.
Jestin Bayer won the boys shot put at 39 feet, 9.50 inches. He was more than a foot ahead of the runner-up.
Nathan Hegemann took the top spot in the discus when his top toss came down at 123 feet, 3 inches. Hegemann was a little more than nine feet ahead of teammate Evan Haas in second.
The 3200 relay team of Brester, Belina, Aiden Meyer and Blake Sindelar gave the boys a third gold medal when they won the event in 9:01.54. Brester made it four wins when he crossed the line in the 110 hurdles at 17.81 seconds, more than a second ahead of the runner-up.
Haas was the lone silver medalist. Bronze went to Brester in both the high jump and 300 hurdles and the 400 relay team of Caleb Perrin, Aandy Dominguez, Bayer and Belina.
Belina in the 110 hurdles, Bayer in the 100 dash and Stutzman in both the mile and two mile were all fourth. Belina was fifth in the 400. Sixth went to Dominguez in the 100.