Phase one addition a huge plus for Schuyler Central

A short tour of the new facilities with Activity Director Jim Kasik at Schuyler Central High School was all it took to see the impressive changes happening within the building.
The gym used for basketball and volleyball a year ago is now referred to as the east gym and has been renovated with new flooring and new bleachers. The space will be used for junior varsity and freshmen activities throughout the school year.
The main entrance to the new gym and new lunchroom area is just west the old main entrance. Once you walk in the front door, you will notice the positive aspects of having the new addition to the school.
There are two concession stands - one located by the east gym and the other located just outside the main entrance to the new gym.
For those who attended many games in the past, they will immediately notice an area with much more room as they enter the commons area.
“One of our goals was to keep things spread out,” Kasik said. “We also wanted to keep people from crowding into each other at the ticket table. With these additions, we have certainly accomplished that.”
The new gym will have classrooms on the upper level on the north side of the building as well as a new wrestling room on the south side of the complex. There will also be a new north room in place when everything is completed.
The activity building will still be used for football and soccer locker rooms. There were also improvements made there as a new concession stand is nearly finished. It will be used for football games and soccer matches so that people won’t have to walk all the other way to the end of the football field as in the past.
All the buildings mentioned thus far are a part of Phase One of the construction project.
“We are looking to have Phase One completed by the end of September,” stated Kasik. Until we are able to use the new gym, we may have to hold our volleyball matches at the Middle School for the time being.”
The old east gym is where the Phase Two construction is taking place.
“The upgraded areas will include a culinary classroom where the old kitchen has been in the past,” said Kasik. "The fine arts performance area has been greatly enhanced for the benefit of all the fine arts students who will be performing there for our community.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is refreshing to see positive things happening in our school district, and the Phase One and Phase Two additions to the high school are impressive indeed. Our students, coaches, and fans certainly deserve the best and they truly received it with the new look Schuyler Central High School.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
