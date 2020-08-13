Phase one addition a huge plus for Schuyler Central

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A short tour of the new facilities with Activity Director Jim Kasik at Schuyler Central High School was all it took to see the impressive changes happening within the building.

The gym used for basketball and volleyball a year ago is now referred to as the east gym and has been renovated with new flooring and new bleachers. The space will be used for junior varsity and freshmen activities throughout the school year.

The main entrance to the new gym and new lunchroom area is just west the old main entrance. Once you walk in the front door, you will notice the positive aspects of having the new addition to the school.

There are two concession stands - one located by the east gym and the other located just outside the main entrance to the new gym.

For those who attended many games in the past, they will immediately notice an area with much more room as they enter the commons area.

“One of our goals was to keep things spread out,” Kasik said. “We also wanted to keep people from crowding into each other at the ticket table. With these additions, we have certainly accomplished that.”