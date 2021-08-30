Pioneers deal Warriors another shutout

Poston scored Nebraska City’s second touchdown on a 40-yard run with 4:04 left in the first quarter making it 14-0.

Nelson finished a six-play 77-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run up the middle to start the second quarter, making it 20-0 as the PAT pass attempt from Nelson to Drew Weddle was incomplete.

With 8:32 to go in the first half, the Pioneers expanded their lead to 27-0 on a 49-yard scamper by running back Jayden Borns.

Schuyler quarterback Kaleb Martinez served up Nebraska City’s last score of the first half with 8:23 remaining when his pass to James Castanon was intercepted by the Pioneers and returned 18-yards for a touchdown for a 33-0 score at the half.

Poston scored his third and final touchdown of the contest on a 1-yard plunge with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter. The Pioneers final score of the game came with 8:05 to go as Kalan Fritch scored from 1-yard out to make it 47-0.

Schuyler put together a nifty 60-yard drive late in the game against the Nebraska City reserves, but a Martinez pass to Rico Rodriguez was intercepted by Weddle ending the scoring threat.