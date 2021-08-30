Pioneers deal Warriors another shutout

Schuyler Central High School football struggled with the heat and humidity as well as with a speedy Nebraska City Pioneers squad Friday night and dropped the 2021 home opener 47-0.
With a heat index hovering around 95 degrees at kickoff, the Warriors had a difficult time finding any kind of rhythm on offense and were being beaten off the line by the Nebraska City offensive and defensive lines.
“Hot and humid weather had a negative impact on our start,” SCHS head coach Greg Hansen said.
The weather conditions didn’t seem to bother Nebraska City during the first half of action. The Pioneers racked up 360 total yards of offense compared to 16 yards for the Warriors.
With Schuyler learning a new system and trying to turn around the program’s struggles during past seasons, there are certain to be growing pains that were evident against the Pioneers.
“It will take time to turn things around,” Hansen said. “People just need to stick with us.”
It only took the Pioneers two plays to score on their opening drive. MJ Nelson ripped off a 24-yard run then Bayler Poston scooted 34 yards around the left end for the first of his three touchdown runs. The PAT kick by Eddie Gonzalez made it 7-0 in favor of the visitors just 19 seconds into the game.
Poston scored Nebraska City’s second touchdown on a 40-yard run with 4:04 left in the first quarter making it 14-0.
Nelson finished a six-play 77-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run up the middle to start the second quarter, making it 20-0 as the PAT pass attempt from Nelson to Drew Weddle was incomplete.
With 8:32 to go in the first half, the Pioneers expanded their lead to 27-0 on a 49-yard scamper by running back Jayden Borns.
Schuyler quarterback Kaleb Martinez served up Nebraska City’s last score of the first half with 8:23 remaining when his pass to James Castanon was intercepted by the Pioneers and returned 18-yards for a touchdown for a 33-0 score at the half.
Poston scored his third and final touchdown of the contest on a 1-yard plunge with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter. The Pioneers final score of the game came with 8:05 to go as Kalan Fritch scored from 1-yard out to make it 47-0.
Schuyler put together a nifty 60-yard drive late in the game against the Nebraska City reserves, but a Martinez pass to Rico Rodriguez was intercepted by Weddle ending the scoring threat.
Schuyler ended the game with 51 rushing yards on 38 carries and two completed passes in five attempts for 18 yards and two interceptions. The leading rusher for the Warriors was Joxsemar Bernal with 17 yards on six carries. Alvaro Mendez added 16-yards on four carries.
Nebraska City carried the ball 41 times for 415 yards and completed 1 of 4 passes for 35 yards that came on the final play of the first half.
Schuyler will seek to duplicate its 14-6 2020 win over DC West this Friday night at 7 as the Warriors travel to Valley to take on the Falcons.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.