Post 47 drops opening doubleheader

The Schuyler American Legion Post 47 baseball team got strong pitching performances from in its season opening doubleheader played at North Bend on May 18, but seven errors on defense and a total of only four combined hits led to 7-2 and 9-0 defeats.
Dennis Martinez, Cade Bohac, Austin McCulloch, Juan Gonzalez and Khamden Cone put together 10 innings of work in two games, only allowed seven hits, six earned runs and struck out 12 while posting an ERA of 4.20.
In the opener, North Bend scored three runs in the first inning as Jake Wright, Wyatt Rangeloff and Trevor Ortmeier all scored on wild pitches tossed by Schuyler’s starting pitcher, Dennis Martinez, with one out.
In the second inning, Martinez had two out before five straight walks plated two more and bumped the North Bend advantage to 5-0.
Schuyler broke through in the top of the third inning when McCulloch reached first base after he was hit by a pitch from Rangeloff. Logan Johnson walked with two down, McCulloch showed off his speed on a steal of home then Gonzlez singled to center to make it 5-2 but was caught moving to second on the throw.
North Bend tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a leadoff walk to Nolan Williams then back-to-back doubles by Wright and Rangeloff to close out the 7-2 victory.
Martinez took the opening game loss for Schuyler allowing only one hit in 1 and ⅔ innings that also included four walks, four wild pitches and a hit batter. He ended up allowing five runs during his stint on the mound with four being unearned.
Cade Bohac came on in relief and tossed 3 and ⅓ allowing three hits and two earned runs. He walked five and struck out four. McCulloch pitched the final inning for Schuyler and did a stellar job, allowing no hits or runs while striking out one.
Gonzalez and Bohac both had singles for Schuyler and Diego Svoboda was credited with a double. Gonzalez also had the one RBI for Schuyler while Johnson and McCulloch each scored a run.
In the second game, Gonzalez drew the starting pitcher role and was brilliant through three innings. He ran into trouble early before settling down. Gonzalez walked the first two hitters he faced and threw a wild pitch. A passed ball brought in a run, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.
Gonzalez sailed through the second and third innings without allowing a run before North Bend erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game early.
In his time on the mound, Gonzalez allowed only two hits without allowing an earned run. He struck out six, walked four, hit a pair of North Bend batters, threw four wild pitches and allowed six unearned runs.
Cone came on in relief and worked two-thirds of an inning allowing one hit, three runs and three walks.
Offensively for Schuyler, Christopher Shannon recorded the only hit when he stroked a single to left field in the fourth inning. McCulloch and Ortiz both reached first base via base on balls.
Schuyler had home games against Lakeview on Tuesday and play at Seward on June 3 before returning home to play Boone Central on June 5.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.