Post 47 drops opening doubleheader

Martinez took the opening game loss for Schuyler allowing only one hit in 1 and ⅔ innings that also included four walks, four wild pitches and a hit batter. He ended up allowing five runs during his stint on the mound with four being unearned.

Cade Bohac came on in relief and tossed 3 and ⅓ allowing three hits and two earned runs. He walked five and struck out four. McCulloch pitched the final inning for Schuyler and did a stellar job, allowing no hits or runs while striking out one.

Gonzalez and Bohac both had singles for Schuyler and Diego Svoboda was credited with a double. Gonzalez also had the one RBI for Schuyler while Johnson and McCulloch each scored a run.

In the second game, Gonzalez drew the starting pitcher role and was brilliant through three innings. He ran into trouble early before settling down. Gonzalez walked the first two hitters he faced and threw a wild pitch. A passed ball brought in a run, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

Gonzalez sailed through the second and third innings without allowing a run before North Bend erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game early.