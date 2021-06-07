Post 47 still beset by mistakes

Inconsistent hitting, poor fielding, and pitching mistakes continued to plague the Schuyler American Legion McLeod Post 47 baseball team in two losses last week.
Post 47 lost at Seward June 3 12-3 and at Merchant Park to Boone Central on Saturday by the score of 16-0. With the two losses, Schuyler fell to 0-5 on the season.
Schuyler collected four hits against Seward and was no-hit by Boone Central. It was the second time in five games that Schuyler was no hit by opposing pitching. Post 47 committed six fielding errors against Seward and another five versus Boone Central giving the team 26 errors on the season.
In the game at Seward, Schuyler got off to a positive start scoring two runs in the first inning. Khamden Cone hit a one-out infield single and scored on a two-out single by Diego Svoboda. Svoboda advanced to second base on defensive indifference and came around to score when Christopher Shannon ripped a single to left field making the score 2-0.
Seward scored a single run in the first inning off Schuyler starting pitcher Juan Gonzalez then added three more runs in the second inning to build a 4-2 lead.
In the top of the third, Schuyler cut its deficit to 4-3. Dennis Martinez led off with a double to center field and later scored from third base when Seward starting pitcher Isaac Spotanski committed a balk.
Seward scored a single run in the bottom of the third inning, five runs in the fourth and two runs in the bottom of fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.
Offensively, Schuyler was led by Shannon who was 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs. Gonzalez and Svoboda also had singles while Martinez had a double in two plate appearances.
Gonzalez pitched 3 and 1/3 innings allowing five hits, 10 runs and three earned runs while striking out eight and walking two. Cade Bohac came on in relief and finished the fourth inning striking out one and walking one. Logan Johnson began pitching in the fifth inning and did not record an out as Seward went up by nine runs to end the contest.
In the home battle against Boone Central, Schuyler had only three base runners as Cade Bohac was hit by a pitch and Colton Bohac and Braiden Blum walked.
Diego Svoboda was the starting pitcher for Schuyler and pitched the first two innings while suffering the defeat. He allowed five hits, nine runs and six earned. He also walked four batters.
Cade Bohac pitched the third inning and gave up six runs on four hits and three walks. Logan Johnson threw two strong innings in the fourth and fifth innings as he allowed only one run on two hits.
Boone Central starting pitcher Trent Patzel picked up the victory pitching two innings and striking out four Schuyler batters.
As has been the case in most of the games this season, Schuyler played well in the early innings. Boone Central scored two runs in the first inning and one more in the second. It was a third inning explosion of nine runs that doomed Schuyler’s chance of a comeback victory.
Boone Central scored four more runs in the fourth inning making it 16-0 and putting the mercy run into effect.
After falling to 0-5, Schuyler played Valparaiso at home on Tuesday and was back at Merchant Park on Thursday for North Bend. Check out next week's issue of the Sun for scores and results.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.