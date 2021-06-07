Post 47 still beset by mistakes

Seward scored a single run in the bottom of the third inning, five runs in the fourth and two runs in the bottom of fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.

Offensively, Schuyler was led by Shannon who was 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs. Gonzalez and Svoboda also had singles while Martinez had a double in two plate appearances.

Gonzalez pitched 3 and 1/3 innings allowing five hits, 10 runs and three earned runs while striking out eight and walking two. Cade Bohac came on in relief and finished the fourth inning striking out one and walking one. Logan Johnson began pitching in the fifth inning and did not record an out as Seward went up by nine runs to end the contest.

In the home battle against Boone Central, Schuyler had only three base runners as Cade Bohac was hit by a pitch and Colton Bohac and Braiden Blum walked.

Diego Svoboda was the starting pitcher for Schuyler and pitched the first two innings while suffering the defeat. He allowed five hits, nine runs and six earned. He also walked four batters.