Purdue loss could be final straw

On December 2, 2017, Nebraska native son Scott Frost signed a seven-year contract worth $35 million to become the head football coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After taking Central Florida from 0-12 to 13-0 in only two years, it appeared as if the selection of Frost to return to Lincoln to clean up the Mike Riley mess was a no-brainer.

Four years later, on a gloomy Monday morning, Nebraska finds itself with a 3-6 record and games remaining against Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Nebraska will be big underdogs in each of those. The Huskers have to win all three to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

Realistically, Nebraska will probably lose all three and end Frost's fourth season with a 3-9 record. Just thinking about 3-9 is gut-wrenching, to say the least.

The last time Nebraska had a record that bad was in 1957 when Bill Jennings led the Huskers to 1-9; even Bill Callahan always won five or more games in a season.

Why are the Huskers this bad in 2021? I still believe that Nebraska has the talent to beat every team in the conference with the exception of Ohio State. I still believe that the Huskers have good position coaches and coordinators except for those rugged and ragged special teams. So why has Scott Frost only been able to accomplish a 15-26 record in his four years at NU?

Sometimes coaches have to make changes that are difficult to make. They have to change personnel when players are inconsistent and unreliable in clutch situations.

In Norman, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley had a decision to make. His starting quarterback at the beginning of the season was Heisman Trophy hopeful Spencer Rattler. Rattler struggled to say the least. Riley could have kept starting Rattler and Oklahoma could have suffered two or three defeats by now.

Instead, the head coach sat Rattler and started true freshman backup Caleb Williams. Today, the Sooners are 9-0 and ranked fourth in the country.

Team before Individual.

Coach Frost has stuck with Adrian Martinez at quarterback for four years. Martinez is an amazing young man and leader off the field, but he is average at best on the gridiron when a big game is on the line.

This was clearly evident in the loss to Purdue. In a game Nebraska could, and should, have won, Martinez threw four interceptions, one a pick-six. This was not a one game event. This has happened time and time again during the past four years.

Nebraska has a quarterback in Logan Smothers who could be one of the best signal callers to play in Lincoln in over 25 years. Yes, he is a freshman. No, he does not have big-game experience. He certainly deserves a chance. He has confidence, and the players respect him.

If pride and arrogance had not reared their ugly heads this season, and Smothers was given a chance to display his wares, who knows where the Huskers could be now.

Three more games then a long cold winter. Hopefully, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts will be able to get rectify this mess and finally give the Nebraska fans some legitimate hope, whatever that will take.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

