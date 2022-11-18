Quick, athletic Warriors boys basketball prepare for new season

Schuyler boys basketball aims to build on the foundation laid last season as it returns its entire squad minus graduated seniors Caden Shonka and Daniel Daviu.

This season, the Warriors will be led by first-year head coach Rod Ruybalid. He takes over after Schuyler posted a 3-19 record in 2021-22

“I haven’t coached for a couple years, so getting back into the swing of things can be a bit of a challenge, but I got a couple of really good assistants to work with,” Ruybalid said. “I had the chance to work with some of the kids this summer during the some team camps. We’re off and running and we’re starting to kind of get a plan in place and hopefully the kids buy into it.”

The Warriors hope the chemistry on the squad pays dividends this season. While Shonka led them in points (7.6 per game) and rebounds (7.5 per game), Schuyler returns seven of its top nine scorers.

“They’re very athletic. We got some kids that are pretty mobile, love to run the court,” Ruybalid said. “They’re not afraid to get down and dirty as far as defense is concerned. I think for the most part they’ll listen to you and they’ll work pretty hard for you.”

With the amount of returners back for Schuyler, Ruybalid said the leadership is there. It’s just a matter of getting the players to buy in as they changed things up ahead of this season.

“If we just do what we need to do, it doesn’t matter what the other team throws at us. I think if we just maintain ... I’m kind of a little bit old school as far as the fundamentals are concerned,” Ruybalid said. “Make sure you take care of the ball, make good shots. If you have a chance to run, you run. If not, don’t push the system where you’re going to get yourself in trouble or run yourself out of the game.”

Rico Rodriguez and Gavin Bywater take over as the Warriors’ leaders this season. Rodriguez scored 7.5 points per game as a sophomore a year ago.

Bywater was named the team’s defensive player of the year last season tying Rodriguez with 1.8 steals per game. He also scored 6.7 points per game.

“They still have to be coachable even if they are at the top of their game as far as the team is concerned,” Ruybalid said. “If they’re willing to be coachable and lead by example, those kinds of things, I think a lot of kids look up to them and they’ll be willing to follow.”

Behind those two, Schuyler will lean on junior Alan Morales, sophomore Joseph DeLeon and a bevy of underclassmen who can contribute.

“Alan Morales, I expect him to be a rebounding machine and kind of do the dirty work as far as inside is concerned. Joseph DeLeon, when we think is all set and done, he might be the best player out of all of them. He’s just very athletic. He runs like a deer. He might be one of, if not, our best shooter as far as shooting from the outside is concerned,” Ruybalid said.

“I’ve gotten a couple of kids where we’re still trying to figure out as far as what we want to piece together, even as far as starters are concerned. I think we kind of have an idea about three or four of them, but as far as that fifth starter, I’ve got some question marks.”

Daniel Quezada, Julian Morales, Emiliano Rosas, Daniel Maiz, Chris Hernandez and Kenny Cortez were all players mentioned by Ruybalid who can see varsity playing time this season.

With the speed and athleticism on the team, Ruybalid said he would like to see Schuyler push the pace while also being smart with its shot selection.

Schuyler opens the season on Dec. 1 against Madison. Ruybalid’s main focus is to keep improving throughout the season.

“I would love to be more competitive in more games than they were last year, but obviously part of that is as tough as a schedule we play, there’s going to be some games where we’re going to struggle, but there also games where we have a really good chance,” he said.

“I’m just looking at getting a situation where we play a lot better. Sometimes you have those games where it would be easier to turn sour in a hurry or if you stick with it, you might have a chance at the end down the road.”