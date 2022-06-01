R.J. Bayer excited to put on football pads one more time in Shrine Bowl

Howells-Dodge senior R.J. Bayer thought he had suited up for the final time when the Jaguars won the Class D-1 football state championship last fall. And while that memory will be hard to replace, he'll at least have the chance to put his helmet on one more time when he plays in the 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl this Saturday in Kearney.

In addition to having one more chance to play football, Bayer said he was very honored to be selected to play in the game as a reward for his hard work.

"I'm very proud of myself. I worked really hard for this moment my whole life. I don't plan on going on to play sports after high school. High school sports was a very high point of my life and I thought I ended it there," Bayer said. "Once I heard about playing in the Shrine Bowl, I'm like, 'Sweet, one more time.' I'll give it my all, meet new people and have fun doing it."

Bayer contributed on both sides of the ball for a Howells-Dodge program that won its first state title as a co-op school. The team went 13-0 with an average margin of victory of 32.8 points per game.

The senior was Howells-Dodge's leading pass catcher with 165 receiving yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Bayer recorded 54 tackles, five for loss and one sack.

"I've had a lot of people come up to me that congratulate me that I don't usually talk to. It's a big deal in Nebraska to be selected for the Shrine Bowl. A lot of people understand that," he said. "It's a very humbling thing when people come up to me and talk to me about it. It's very cool, too. It's awesome being selected to something so big."

What he's most looking forward to the most is meeting new people. While he was in Mexico last week, he met another young man who'll be competing in the Shrine Bowl. Bayer is looking forward to those conversations with new people from different walks of life.

"I'm really excited to play with different kids," Bayer said. "I'm so used to playing with my teammates for the last four years, but playing with new kids who play the game, understand the game, to me, is really fun to think about it."

Of the 86 players selected for the Shrine Bowl, Bayer is one of just eight players who played eight-man football.

"We accomplished a lot this year, and I feel like me being selected for the Shrine Bowl kind helps our team be recognized for all we've done," Bayer said. "Playing a kid from Howells-Dodge for a very big game shows the state that Howells-Dodge, we've worked really hard and we were a good team. I would say all of the kids on my team should go to the Shrine Bowl. They are all definitely good, putting in as much work as I did.

"I'm very honored to be the one selected from Howells to go there. It's a huge thing in our town. Everybody knows about it. Everyone comes up to me about it. It's a big thing. I know the coaches and teammates all understand that and are very happy that I got selected to go there."

His football journey at Howells-Dodge began with limited playing time his freshman year, recording just 11 total yards and 15 tackles.

As a sophomore, he increased his totals to 176 yards and 92 tackles. After playing in just six games in 2020, Bayer became a steady contributor for the Jaguars in their pursuit of an undefeated season and state championship. He said the Shrine Bowl selection is the cherry on the top of his career.

"It's overwhelming joy," Bayer said. "After the state title, about a couple days later, it finally hit me like, 'I'm never going to put these pads on again.' It's a crazy feeling at that point, but then once I heard that I'll be playing Shrine Bowl, I was like 'Wow, one more time.' I'm not sure how many times throughout the playoffs my senior I was like, 'One more time,' and then here comes the Shrine Bowl, one more time."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

