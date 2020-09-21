Raiders race past Warriors

The Schuyler Central Warriors football team had hoped for a homecoming victory over Logan View/Scriber-Snyder last Friday night but an eye-popping performance by quarterback Riley Hoetfelker led the Raiders to a 49-6 romp past SCHS.
Hoetfelker racked up 250 total yards of the 307 amassed by the Raiders and scored all six touchdowns generated by the offense. He had one running touchdown for 17 yards and completed 12 of 17 passes for 233 yards and touchdown strikes of 46, 15, 15, 17, and 8 yards.
It was another game that saw the Warriors struggle on offense and give up several large chunks of yards on the ground and through the air on defense. Both of those areas concerned SCHS head coach Jason Ankrah.
“It was unfortunate to see the miscommunication after we had ironed out everything this week in practice,” Ankrah said. “We came out here tonight and the secondary just kind of lost it. They came to the sideline not knowing what they had just seen after we had seen it on film. It’s not that they don’t care because they fought their tails off. We just seemed confused and lost.”
Quarterback Dennis Martinez paced Schuyler’s offense once again with 48 total yards. He carried the ball 17 times for 13 yards and completed 6 of 9 passes for 35. The Warriors totaled 119 yards of offense with over half of that coming in the fourth quarter against the LVSS reserves.
The Warriors began the fourth quarter with the ball at their 31-yard line. They then pieced together an impressive 69-yard scoring drive in 14 plays for the final score of the game. The drive was culminated with a one-yard quarterback keeper by Martinez on second down with 4:23 minutes remaining in the contest.
With a 1-4 season record, the Warriors enter district play this Friday with a road contest at 3-1 North Bend Central. Schuyler then ends the season with district tilts at home against Columbus Scotus, at Columbus Lakeview and at home against West Point-Beemer. Because of opting to drop to the Class C-1 ranks this season, the Warriors are ineligible for the state playoffs but Ankrah knows how important these district games are for the growth of his program going forward.
“We let out guys know that all of the games to the end of the season are important and this is where it counts,” Ankrah said. “Even though we won’t be able to take part in the playoffs, we can come out here and mess up everybody’s schedule.”
Dough Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
