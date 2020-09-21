Raiders race past Warriors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schuyler Central Warriors football team had hoped for a homecoming victory over Logan View/Scriber-Snyder last Friday night but an eye-popping performance by quarterback Riley Hoetfelker led the Raiders to a 49-6 romp past SCHS.

Hoetfelker racked up 250 total yards of the 307 amassed by the Raiders and scored all six touchdowns generated by the offense. He had one running touchdown for 17 yards and completed 12 of 17 passes for 233 yards and touchdown strikes of 46, 15, 15, 17, and 8 yards.

It was another game that saw the Warriors struggle on offense and give up several large chunks of yards on the ground and through the air on defense. Both of those areas concerned SCHS head coach Jason Ankrah.

“It was unfortunate to see the miscommunication after we had ironed out everything this week in practice,” Ankrah said. “We came out here tonight and the secondary just kind of lost it. They came to the sideline not knowing what they had just seen after we had seen it on film. It’s not that they don’t care because they fought their tails off. We just seemed confused and lost.”