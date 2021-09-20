Raiders send Warriors back to zero

After scoring their first points of the season a week ago against Raymond Central, the Schuyler Central High School Warriors had a tough time getting anything going on either side of the line in a 41-0 loss at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder last week.

Schuyler only mustered 28 yards of total offense against the Raiders with 2 yards rushing on 17 attempts and 26 more yards through the air. Cezar Lininger led the Warriors in rushing with 9 yards on six attempts, while sophomore quarterback Luis Genchi was 3 for 11 passing for 26 yards and one interception.

Schuyler had a difficult time on defense as well in stopping the Raiders and their rugged ground game. Logan View ran for 374 yards on 59 carries for 6.3 yards per carry.

They were led by Jacob Purdy, who had 17 carries for 94 yards, and Kaden Gregory, who gained 77 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Alex Foust also had a solid game through the air completing five of his pass attempts for 64 yards, giving the Raiders 438 total yards against the beleaguered Warriors defense.

Logan View scored on the opening drive of the contest when Purdy powered into the end zone from 4 yards out. The Raiders made it 13-0 with 3:39 remaining in the opening quarter on a 2-yard blast up the middle by Harrison Jordan.