Raiders send Warriors back to zero

After scoring their first points of the season a week ago against Raymond Central, the Schuyler Central High School Warriors had a tough time getting anything going on either side of the line in a 41-0 loss at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder last week.
Schuyler only mustered 28 yards of total offense against the Raiders with 2 yards rushing on 17 attempts and 26 more yards through the air. Cezar Lininger led the Warriors in rushing with 9 yards on six attempts, while sophomore quarterback Luis Genchi was 3 for 11 passing for 26 yards and one interception.
Schuyler had a difficult time on defense as well in stopping the Raiders and their rugged ground game. Logan View ran for 374 yards on 59 carries for 6.3 yards per carry.
They were led by Jacob Purdy, who had 17 carries for 94 yards, and Kaden Gregory, who gained 77 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Alex Foust also had a solid game through the air completing five of his pass attempts for 64 yards, giving the Raiders 438 total yards against the beleaguered Warriors defense.
Logan View scored on the opening drive of the contest when Purdy powered into the end zone from 4 yards out. The Raiders made it 13-0 with 3:39 remaining in the opening quarter on a 2-yard blast up the middle by Harrison Jordan.
Jordan ran in his second touchdown of the game early in the second quarter to make it 21-0 following the successful two-point conversion.
Josh Egbers gave the Raiders a 28-0 advantage when he scored on a 21-yard reverse one minute before intermission.
Purdy scored his second touchdown from 15 yards out with 1:57 left in the third quarter to put the 35-point mercy rule into effect.
The Raiders scored their final touchdown of the night when Andrew Kotik rumbled into the end zone from 3 yards out with 5:53 left in the game.
With the win, Logan View improved to 3-1 while the Warriors fell to 0-5 entering district action this week.
North Bend Central and Schuyler Central are both seeking their first victory of the season. North Band has losses to Fort Calhoun 20-6, Arlington 21-20, Pierce 76-32 and Boys Town 50-27.
The Warriors enter homecoming week as they take on North Bend Central this Friday night with the special kickoff time set for 6 p.m. The Coronation will take place immediately after the game.