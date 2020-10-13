'Rocks jump out big in Warrior football return to the field

Columbus Scotus scored the first 48 points, held Schuyler to just 127 total yards and handed the Warriors a 55-15 loss in a return to the field last Friday in Schuyler.

After a week off due to playing in Week 0, the Warriors struggled to find any consistent offense and struggled to find stops defensively while falling to 1-6.

Schuyler completed just 1 of 8 passes for nine yards and threw an interception. Johnny Gonzalez picked up 65 yards rushing on 13 carries, Gelbert Escobar added 15 on five carries and Diego Svoboda had 38 on 14 attempts but the Warriors created just seven first downs.

Scotus scored on a 15-yard run and 17-yard pass for a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, added a 3-yard touchdown run, 10-yard run and fumble recovery in the end zone on a bad punt snap to make it 34-0 at halftime. A 1-yard run and 4-yard run increased the lead to 48-0 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

Dennis Martinez finally ended the shutout on the ensuing kickoff when he went 98 yards for a touchdown. Scotus responded with a 47-yard touchdown run with 8:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Svoboda scored the final touchdown when he capped a drive with a 1-yard run. He found Yair Garcia for the two-point conversion and the final points.