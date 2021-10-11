'Rocks race by Warriors in fast start

The Schuyler Warriors football team knew they needed a near perfect game to go toe-to-toe with the Class C-1 No. 5Columbus Scotus Shamrocks on Friday night at Pawnee Park in Columbus. What happened instead was a number of crushing mistakes that led the Shamrocks to a 42-7 that dropped Schuyler to 0-7.

“We made a lot of mistakes early and told the kids they couldn’t get shell-shocked and that they had to rise above that,” Schuyler Central head coach Greg Hansen said. “We came back and played hard, which is good. It was improvement over what we have been seeing.”

Schuyler opened the game with a squib kick that backfired on the Warriors. Scotus was ready for the short kick and returned it to the Schuyler 44-yard line to begin the game. Four plays later, Scotus quarterback Trenton Cielocha teamed up with Jack Faust on a 22-yard touchdown strike to go up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

Schuyler had a punt partially blocked on the next offensive possession that was recovered at the Warrior 26-yard line. On the very next play, Devon Borchers scampered through the middle of the Schuyler defensive line for 26 yards for another touchdown and a 14-0 Scotus lead with 7:39 left in the first quarter.

After losing 12 yards on three running plays, Schuyler’s Diego Maganda punted and the Shamrocks Garrett Oakley took the boot on the full run for a 43-yard touchdown. Carson Czarnick’s PAT kick sailed wide left, but Scotus still led 20-0 with 4:54 remaining in the opening stanza.

With 2:35 to go, Cielocha lofted a 32-yard scoring strike to Chance Bailey, pushing the score to 27-0.

With subs already beginning to intermingle with the starters, Scotus scored once again on a 1-yard dive by Henry Ramaekers and a two-point conversion run by Borchers to give Scotus a 35-0 lead with 10:04 left in the first half.

An agreement between the two coaching staffs and the field referees put the 35-point mercy rule into effect with 9:51 left in the half instead of putting it into use at the start of the third quarter.

At that point, the Shamrocks continued to clear their bench, and the Warriors effort began to intensify with their line playing better on both sides of the ball.

“We’re really young, and I think that they played some junior varsity guys, and I think that made the competition level pretty even, and we did pretty well against those guys,” Hansen said.

With some players in new positions for the remainder of the game, the Warriors showed more athleticism across the field.

"We moved some kids around and got better results,” Hansen said. “A couple of kids I wanted to mention are Alvaro Mendez and Aiden Kronberg. Both were backs, and we needed a little more quickness and athleticism on the line, so we asked them to play line and they stepped into the offensive line, and it helped a lot. I want to give those kids credit being more about the team than themselves.”

Schuyler put together an 11 play, 73-yard drive taking up nearly eight minutes in the second quarter with the running clock. The drive was highlighted by an 18-yard run by Cezar Lininger and a 35-yard bolt by Jesus Hernandez. Jason Ramon ended the drive with a dive from the Scotus 1-yard line for the touchdown. Maganda’s PAT kick cleared the crossbar by about six inches making the score 35-7 in favor of the Shamrocks.

Scotus drove from midfield to a score on a 12-yard pass from Faust to Oakley as the clock hit zeros ending the first half with the Shamrocks leading by the score of 42-7.

With a fresh group of Scotus reserves and a tired group of Schuyler varsity players, neither team put any more points on the board in the second half.

Despite the district loss and seeing his team’s record drop to 0-7 with games remaining at home against Columbus Lakeview and at West Point-Beemer, the Warriors keep working hard to find a winning combination of players that could bring Schuyler its first victory of the season.

“Defensively, I thought that Cezar Lininger really read his keys hard,” Hansen said. “Alvaro Mendez again played inside backer and did a nice job reading his keys and playing hard. We are excited about the next couple of games.

The Warriors will be hosting Columbus Lakeview this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Schuyler football complex in the final home game of the season.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

