'Rocks, Vikings edge Warrior boys

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer coach P.J. Miller can see it from the other sideline - Schuyler boys soccer is on the rise.

The Warriors gave the Shamrocks, No. 5 in Class B, all they could handle in an April 21 game in Columbus but came up just short in a 2-1 defeat. Two days earlier Schuyler suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of No. 6 Northwest.

Two more one-goal losses makes it six on the year and dropped Schuyler to 4-9. Moral victories aren't a measure of success for a program like Schuyler, but the Warriors should be very optimistic about what's ahead.

With more time on the field and in the weight room, Schuyler could be a problem for Scotus for years to come.

"They had six freshmen starting. That team's got a bright future," Scotus coach P.J. Miller said. "When it comes to experience, we have that. We've got the size and the speed. When it came down to physicality, we owned that game. For the most part we played well; we just couldn't finish."

Schuyler led 1-0 right after the halftime whistle due to miscommunication in the Scotus back end. The Warriors played a long ball up to a pair of forwards on the attack. One passed off to another, a Shamrock defender came out to cut off the shooting angle to the net and gave up an open shot with another pass.

Scotus tied it up just minutes later on a corner kick the Shamrocks played short and created a chance in a midst of bodies and legs. It remained that way until the 76th minute when former Schuyler player Jose Cruz sunk his former team on a deflected goal.

Cruz took a pass in the box and let fly a shot that caromed off the back of a Schuyler defender into the net.

In the same subdistrict for the second year in a row, the match might have been a potential playoff preview. Schuyler finishes the regular season on Thursday at home against 0-7 Lutheran High Northeast.

