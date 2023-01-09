Romero, Maganda earn bronze medals at Norm Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS - Schuyler seniors Brayan Romero and Diego Maganda took home bronze medals Saturday after winning five and six matches, respectively, at the 53rd Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College-Columbus.

In addition, Luis Carrera placed fifth, Chris Shannon finished in sixth and Trey Svatora, Angel Quezada and Qu'Ran Cook completed the two-day meet in seventh.

As a team, the Warriors scored 71.5 points, good for 10th. Lincoln East won the invite with 260 points and Columbus was second with 202.5 points.

Schuyler head coach Jeremy Hlavac said the goal was to qualify eight wrestlers for Saturday and they got seven, which he was pleased with.

"We finished the day very strong. We started out a little slow in our first round, but then we really picked up the pace in that second, third and finals round," Hlavac said. "We went 6-1 in the finals round for medals, so that was great to really end on a high note. Top 10 finish. For us, I think that's great. There are some high-level teams here."

Romero (18-5) won four of his five matches winning three by decision and one by fall. He pinned his first opponent of the tournament, Boone Central's Peyton Westermann, at 3 minutes, 31 seconds. Romero followed that up with a 4-2 win over David City's Keaton Kloke behind a third-period takedown and reversal.

The senior advanced to the 120-pound semifinals with a 5-3 victory over Connor Rempe of South Central Nebraska Unified District #5. Romero took down Rempe twice and escaped.

After he was pinned by Valentine's Will Sprenger in the semifinals, Romero defeated Kloke for the second time in two days with a 3-1 decision.

"I feel like I performed good. I've been improving these couple few days. During the break, I went to the gym and I worked out, did a lot of cardio," Romero said. "Mentally too, I've mentally prepared for this tournament. It's one of the toughest tournaments for me personally."

Romero's finished no worse than third in three individual tournaments. He won gold at Wisner-Pilger on Dec. 17 and at Shelby-Rising City on Dec. 30. The senior said his season has been going well.

"Only five losses, so for me that's personally good," Romero said. "All those losses have been to ranked wrestlers too. I'm there competing."

Maganda (17-3) recorded two major decisions, two decisions, one fall and one sudden victory in seven matches. He went a perfect 4-0 in pool play with an 11-2 major decision over Pierce's Parker Sackville, a fall against Fremont Bergan's Richard Lahti at 2:08, a 19-5 win over York's Emmett Hoffman and a 7-4 decision against West Holt's Isaac Pistulka.

The senior defeated Centennial's Breckin Schoepf 6-5 in the 160-pound quarterfinals. It was tied 4-4 early in the third period, but Maganda took down Schoepf with 1:16 remaining to restore his two-point lead. He allowed Schoepf to escape with five seconds left to hold on for the narrow win.

Ashton Lurz of Valentine defeated Maganda by a 5-3 decision in the semifinals. The senior bounced back with a 5-3 sudden victory over High Plains' Wyatt Urkoski. Maganda escaped and took down Urkoski in period two.

Urkoski escaped Maganda in period three to force overtime. With 47 seconds left in the first extra period, the senior took Urkoski to solidify the bronze medal.

"Both guys (Romero and Maganda) beat some (Class) C ranked kids, so that's just feathers in them kids' hats coming into something like this and just wrestling their butts off," Hlavac said.

Carrera (11-7) went 4-2 at Manstedt with two falls and two decisions going his way. On Friday, Carrera pinned Pierce's Zavien Buol and Centennial's Elijah Utter.

The junior suffered back-to-back defeats in the final round of pool play and in the 195-pound quarterfinals. He ended the day with a 6-3 win over Tekamah-Herman's Cole Booth and a 5-2 victory against Oakland-Craig's Garrett Klausen.

In those two matches, Carrera combined for three takedowns, one two-point nearfall, a reversal and a point via penalty.

Shannon (22-3) suffered two of his three losses this season at Manstedt. The sophomore earned five wins in seven matches with three falls, one tech fall and a 12-3 major decision over Columbus' Jaden McFarland in the consolation semifinals.

His only losses came to Boone Central's Jaxon Schafer by a 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals and a 13-7 defeat to Columbus' Kaden Brownlow in the 145 third-place match.

Shannon pinned Adams Central's Samuel Hinrichs and Valentine's Nicklous Ohlmann at 1:05 and 1:35, respectively. He pinned David City's Daren Vodicka at 3:23 and tech falled David City's Mason Prothman 18-3 to conclude pool play.

Shannon defeated Brownlow on Saturday behind a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, two takedowns, one reversal and one escape.

Svatora (19-5) went 3-2 with two wins coming against Centennial's Garrison Schernikau. He won 8-1 in pool play and 6-0 in the 126 seventh-place match. The junior took Schernikau six times and reversed once.

In his first match of the meet on Friday, Svatora pinned Syracuse's Kaden Knake at 3:23. He suffered a 7-2 defeat to Wahoo's Grady Meyer in the quarterfinals a 1-0 loss against York's Emmitt Dirks in the consolation semifinals.

Quezada (12-11) went 2-3 in Columbus with a second round win fall of Boone Central's Dylan Staub at 2:50 and a 182 seventh-place match victory over Syracuse's Brody Brandt. The senior recorded a 14-5 major decision on four takedowns, two two-point nearfalls and a reversal.

Cook (14-8) bookended his tournament with victories. He pinned Lincoln East's Emmett Karr at 1:28 in the first round of pool play. In the 220 seventh-place match, Cook defeated Battle Creek's Connor Heiderman on a 34-second fall.

Schuyler will host Logan View for a dual on Thursday before hosting its home meet on Saturday. Hlavac said they'll be able to see where they stack in Class B with the meet featuring three of the top five teams in returning state points in Bennington, Scottsbluff and Blair.

"I think we're right on the right track. We got our invite next week. Premier tournament. The toughest Class B tournament in the state by far besides probably the state tournament realistically," Hlavac said. "We'll be able to gauge a lot off of that. This was a good one to come out of with all different kinds of teams from all levels. This week was a good gauge. Next week is going to be a great test."

Schuyler def. Scotus Central Catholic 53-24: The Warriors improved their duals record to 9-3 Thursday winning at Scotus.

After the Shamrocks won the first two bouts of the dual, Schuyler won the next 10 matches. Romeoro, Jesus Hernandez, Maganda and Quezada won with falls.

Jason Ramon defeated Rudy Brunkhorst by an 11-6 decision. Shannon and Jonny Medina secured major decision wins. Svatora, Josue Veliz and Carrera won by forfeit.