Ruiz leads at home golf quad

The Schuyler Central High School girls golf team hosted a quadrangular on Sept. 20 at the Schuyler Golf Course. The meet was held under cloudy skies with a temperature of 64 degrees and a breeze of 16 miles-per-hour buffeting the course.

The four teams competing in the meet were Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer, Thurston County (Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur). Thurston County won the event with a team score of 233.

The Warriors had two medalists who finished in the top 10 individual standings. Senior Natalia Ruiz had her best outing of the season, finishing in the runner-up position with a score of 52. Jazmine Martinez was ninth with a score of 61. Esmerelda Sacarias and Janel Lopez both fired rounds of 68 while Marinanna Castillo shot a 73. Brook Diekemper of West Point-Beemer was the individual champion finishing the course with a score of 44.

“I was super excited for both Natalia and Jazmine for earning their first-ever medals at this meet today,” Schuyler Central head coach Shanda Hall said.

With the conference and district meets just around the corner the Warriors continue to make noticeable improvements.

“Our goal now is to get all team members shooting well on the same day and to keep working toward great scores for conference and districts,” Hall said.

