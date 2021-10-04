Sacarais medals at Central Championship

Esmerelda Sacarias continued her stellar play on the golf course for the Schuyler Central High School golf team as she picked up another medal with a 10th place finish at the Central Conference Golf Tournament held in Crete on Oct. 1. Sacarias fired an 18-hole total of 98 to lead the Warriors.
Olivia Ottman of Grand Island Northwest and Piper Pernau of York battled each other through the tournament for the gold medal. Ottman finally captured the top spot with an 87, one shot ahead of Pernau, who finished the day with an 88.
“Esmerelda had another great day on the course, but I also had another super happy senior out there as Janel Lopez posted her all time low of 107,” Schuyler Central head coach Shanda Hall said.
Natalia Ruiz shot a 111 for Schuyler and Jazmine Martinez finished with a score of 126.
“These girls are so great to work with,” Hall said. “They have such a great work ethic and they enjoy being out on the course. I am hoping we can build some depth in the future to make us compete even better against each other.”
Northwest was the team champion recording a low score of 382. York grabbed the runner-up spot with a score of 394 and Lexington secured third place with a score of 404. Columbus Lakeview finished in fourth with 410 followed by Seward in fifth with 413, Adams Central in sixth with 433, Holdrege in seventh with 439, Aurora in eighth with 441, Schuyler Central in ninth with 442 and Crete in tenth place with 817.
Earlier in the week, on Sept. 29, the Warriors competed in the Scotus Invitational at the Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.
Not only did the girls have to compete against each other, they had to take on Mother Nature as well. The event was shortened from 18 holes to only nine because of lightning delays and occasional downpours throughout the day.
“It was one of the more interesting meets for sure,” Hall said.
Sacarias carded a round of 50 to earn another 10th place medal for SCHS. Lopez shot a 55 followed by Ruiz with a 56 and Martinez with a 60.
The nine holes ended with Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus and Angela Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic tied at 38. As the playoff was about to begin, a heavy downpour halted play for several minutes. It then took two playoff holes for Arndt to squeak out the victory.
Columbus Scotus won the team title with a score of 171, just four strokes ahead of Grand Island Central Catholic’s 175.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.