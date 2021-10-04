Sacarais medals at Central Championship

Esmerelda Sacarias continued her stellar play on the golf course for the Schuyler Central High School golf team as she picked up another medal with a 10th place finish at the Central Conference Golf Tournament held in Crete on Oct. 1. Sacarias fired an 18-hole total of 98 to lead the Warriors.

Olivia Ottman of Grand Island Northwest and Piper Pernau of York battled each other through the tournament for the gold medal. Ottman finally captured the top spot with an 87, one shot ahead of Pernau, who finished the day with an 88.

“Esmerelda had another great day on the course, but I also had another super happy senior out there as Janel Lopez posted her all time low of 107,” Schuyler Central head coach Shanda Hall said.

Natalia Ruiz shot a 111 for Schuyler and Jazmine Martinez finished with a score of 126.

“These girls are so great to work with,” Hall said. “They have such a great work ethic and they enjoy being out on the course. I am hoping we can build some depth in the future to make us compete even better against each other.”