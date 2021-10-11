Sacarias just short of state

Esmerelda Sacarias ended her brilliant golf career at Schuyler Central High School Oct. 4 in 14th place, only four spots from qualifying for the Class B state tournament in Scottsbluff. Sacarias fired an 18-hole total of 112, four shots of 108, the last total that qualified for state.

Sidney O’Dey from Adams Central carded a sizzling total of 87 to win the individual championship of the Class B-3 meet held in York. Anne Brant of Hastings finished six shots back with a 93 while Olivia Ottman of Grand Island Northwest took third place with a score of 94.

“Esmerelda had an excellent season,” SCHS head coach Shanda Hall said. “She medaled four times and was all-conference. Her attitude and work ethic were outstanding, not only this season but for the past three years!”

Final totals for the other three Schuyler Central varsity ladies included Janel Lopez in 25th place with a score of 124, Jazmine Martinez in 27th place with a score of 125 and Natalia Ruiz in 29th place with a score of 131.

“These remaining ladies were also all seniors and a solid group of young women,” Hall said. Their progress in the last three seasons has been fantastic. This is a group that I am proud to have been given the opportunity to coach.”

Winning the team title was Grand Island Northwest with a score of 396 while York finished a distant second place with 414 and Aurora finished in third place with 457 strokes. The top three teams qualified for the Class B state meet.

“State was this week, and I didn’t just hope but I believed that we would be there,” Hall said. “I was not at all disappointed in the girls, just that we had some skilled players, and they were competing so well and peaking at the right time.

"For these four seniors, the reality of coming up short was tough. I supposed, like anything a person is truly invested in, it stings when it doesn’t end how you wanted or expected. However, they all have a multitude of reasons to be proud of what they have done in three short years.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0