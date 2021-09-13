Sacarias medals at Lakeview Invite

Esmeralda Sacarias had her best outing of the season for the Schuyler Central High School girls golf team this season when she medaled at the Lakeview Invitational held at the Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus on Sept. 16.

Sacarias shot a round of 97 to tie for 14th place. She was presented with the 15th-place medal when handicap holes were used to break the tie.

"Esmerelda had a terrific day," Schuyler head coach Shanda Hall said. "Her middle range iron play put her on the greens and putting for par many times today."

Other varsity finishes for the Warriors were Jazmine Martinez with a 116, Janel Lopez with a 118 and Marianna Castillo with a 134.

The individual champion was Cecilia Arndt of Scotus who shot a sizzling 73. She finished four shots ahead of runner-up Olivia Lovegrove from Lincoln Christian

Winning the team title was Grand Island Northwest with a score of 365, finishing just ahead of the Scotus team that shot a 367.

The Warriors competed Monday at the Quail Run Golf Course in a triangular meet with Lakeview and Shelby-Rising City. They compete this Friday at the Crete Invitational at the College Heights Country Club in Crete. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

