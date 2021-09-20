Sacarias medals on tough Crete course

The are many things that have an effect on a golf meet and one of those things that can throw any golf off their game are slow or fast greens. That is what the Schuyler Central High School girls golf team experienced at the Crete Invitational golf meet last Friday.

“The greens were ridiculously tough today at the College Heights Golf Course,” Schuyler Central head coach Shanda Hall said.

Despite the challenges of the greens, SCHS Esmerelda Sacarias turned in her second consecutive medal performance with a 15th place finish. Sacarias fired an 18-hole total of 109 to lead the Warriors.

Janel Lopez shot a 119 followed by Marianna Castillo with a 124 and Jazmine Martinez with a 125.

As a team, the Warriors ended the day with a total score of 477 that was good enough for a sixth-place team finish.

The individual champion of the meet was Kiera Paquette from Beatrice who shot an impressive score of 82. Runner-up Alexa Eddie from Elkhorn South finished 13 shots behind Paquette with a score of 95.

Elkhorn South was crowned as team champion of the event with a score of 394 while Norris finished in second, seven strokes off the pace with a 401.

This Thursday, the golfers will be competing in the Wayne Invitational at the Wayne Country Club. The tournament is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.com.

